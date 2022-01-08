ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Saturday sports: COVID is knocking out the competition in skating, tennis and the NBA

By Tom Goldman
NPR
 2 days ago

Tennis World Usa

Barbara Schett reacts to Rafael Nadal criticizing Novak Djokovic

Eurosport tennis expert Barbara Schett reacted to Rafael Nadal criticizing Novak Djokovic as she said she believes there will be lots of negative thoughts going towards Djokovic's way at the moment. After Djokovic's visa was cancelled, Nadal said everything could have been avoided had Djokovic been vaccinated. Also, Nadal said...
Skater Gracie Gold 'Overwhelmed' After Emotional Routine Returning from Depression Struggles

Gracie Gold made an impressive return to the ice during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships Thursday. Gold, 26, finished a nearly three-minute routine to "East of Eden" at Bridgestone Arena in Tennessee, pulling in a score of 67.61, The Washington Post reports. Her performance comes after years of struggles for the Olympic bronze medalist, who has battled an eating disorder, depression and anxiety.
Novak Djokovic
PopSugar

Watch Mariah Bell's Breathtaking Short Program From the 2022 US Figure Skating Championships

After a spectacular short program totaling 75.55 points on Jan. 6, Mariah Bell leads the women's competition at the 2022 US Figure Skating Championships. According to NBC Sports, should Bell, 25, win Nationals, she'd be the oldest national champ in 95 years. The competition also marks the last one before the sport's Beijing Olympic team is announced, and if Bell were to get on that coveted roster, she'd reportedly be the oldest US Olympic women's singles skater in 94 years. Three women will make the team, and it would be her Olympic debut.
Tennis
Public Health
Coronavirus
Sports
mynbc5.com

Crash derails Olympic hopes for North Country luge duo

SIGULDA, LATVIA — A pair of Olympic luge hopefuls from northern New York saw their years-long journey end suddenly Friday, crashing during a qualifying run in Latvia. Chris Mazdzer and Jayson Terdiman, both residents of the Tri-Lakes area, had their sled flip during a turn in a "winner-take-all" race to determine who would represent Team USA in the upcoming Winter Olympics. Neither was injured during the incident.
The Independent

Defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka pulls out of warm-up tournament

Naomi Osaka has withdrawn with an injury from her semi-final at the Melbourne Summer Set as she prepares to defend her Australian Open title.In a statement issued by Tennis Australia Osaka said: “I had a lot of fun playing here in Melbourne. Unfortunately I have an abdominal injury which I need to rest and prepare for the Australian Open.”Later on Twitter Osaka posted: “Sad to withdraw due to injury from my match today, my body got a shock from playing back to back intense matches after the break I took. I’ll try to rest up and I’ll see you...
Washington Post

Highlights from the women’s U.S. Figure Skating Championships

Mariah Bell won the women’s national title at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, likely earning a spot on the three-person U.S. Olympic team when it is announced Saturday. Karen Chen finished second and Isabeau Levito came in third. Alysa Liu, considered the top American female figure skater, dropped out...
The Associated Press

Naomi Osaka withdraws from Melbourne tournament semifinal

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka withdrew from her semifinal match Saturday at a WTA tournament with an abdominal injury, allowing her opponent Veronika Kudermetova to advance to the final on a walkover. “I had a lot of fun playing here in Melbourne. Unfortunately I...
