ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary, IN

Police pursuit leads to fatal crash in Indiana

By KWQC Staff
KWQC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGARY, Indiana (KWQC) - Indiana State Police are investigating after a pursuit led to a double fatal crash on...

www.kwqc.com

Comments / 26

MI Mi
1d ago

tired of all the cop haters. not the cops fault. it's the criminals fault....he ran. should have stopped and not ran. pretty simple fact!

Reply(1)
14
Waylen Wolf
1d ago

would dude really have slowed down though? he was already speeding once they hit the lights whether they backed off or not dude probably wouldn't have slowed down but who knows very unfortunate for those who lost there life🙏

Reply
4
Philip Jackson
1d ago

this is why cops need to know when to back off and use the information from the vehicle tag. A pursuit isn't worth the lives of innocent.

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Judge asks what more Djokovic could have done for a visa

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — An Australian judge who will decide whether top-ranked tennis star Novak Djokovic plays in the Australian Open questioned on Monday what more the Serbian could have done to meet Australia’s coronavirus entry requirements. The 34-year-old is fighting deportation and the cancellation of his visa...
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gary, IN
Gary, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

US, Russia meet for talks amid tensions linked to Ukraine

GENEVA (AP) — Senior U.S. and Russian officials launched special talks on strategic stability on Monday as part of a flurry of diplomatic activity in Europe this week aimed at defusing tensions over a Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine, though no major breakthrough was immediately in sight.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana State Police#Kwqc
The Associated Press

Nearly 8,000 detained in Kazakhstan amid unrest

MOSCOW (AP) — The authorities in Kazakhstan said Monday that nearly 8,000 people were detained by police during protests that descended into violence last week and marked the worst unrest the former Soviet nation has faced since gaining independence 30 years ago. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday described the...
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy