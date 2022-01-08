Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Admits Romelu Lukaku is an Option Against Chesterfield in FA Cup

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted that Romelu Lukaku is an option to play for the Blues against Chesterfield in the FA Cup third round.

The club-record signing was restored to the Chelsea line-up on Wednesday after being dropped for the Blues against Liverpool in the Premier League.

And now, speaking to the press via Mail Sport, Tuchel has hinted that Lukaku could be involved in the FA Cup against Chesterfield.

IMAGO / PA Images

"Romelu is an option to start again but we need to see. We will find a strong line-up and show all the respect to Chesterfield." he said.

The German head coach continued to discuss the objective of the match, hinting that they could also use their young players alongside some experienced heads as the result is the most important thing.

He continued: "If we have a cup game in our schedule right now it is a chance for young players to get some minutes, but overall we want to be competitive.

"The main objective is not resting players, the main objective is to be competitive and have a chance to win and it will stay like this no matter how complicated the situation is.

"It is the FA Cup and if we want to go to the next round we have to win this match. We will prepare to win. We can lose any game in football, that's why the game is so popular. You will never hear me say we cannot lose. This would be hugely arrogant."

