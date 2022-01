The world at present is bombarded with tiny houses. More and more people are showing their interest in buying or renting a tiny home for various purposes. It is thus safe to presume that the tiny house movement is not just here to stay but also slay in style. One such tiny home that slays and absolutely amuses with its sleek exterior is The Arthur Mini. The tiny home is an iteration of a previous project, The Arthur by Sydney-based tiny home and house building company, Excel Home Solutions.

