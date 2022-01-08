ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Will Only Add to Squad if Quality is Available

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 2 days ago

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he will only add to his squad in the January transfer window if quality is available during the month.

This comes after the Blues have been linked with several high profile names as they look to make additions during the current window.

Speaking to the press via Chelsea's club website, Tuchel discussed the potential incomings during the winter window.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mAQMp_0dgJDdIP00
IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

The Blues head coach discussed his players playing out of position as Cesar Azpilicueta and Christian Pulisic have been forced to provide cover at wing-back in recent weeks.

Continuing from this, the German stated: "That's why we look into the market and we check our options but in the end it needs to make sense, it's not only pure numbers. It's needs to be a good mix of high quality, high-level attitude and character.

"If we had a full squad I would love to say we do nothing (in the transfer market) because we're only happy, but we have this issue and that's why we look into what's possible."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yfBaY_0dgJDdIP00
IMAGO / Sportimage

Chelsea have been linked with moves to bring in reinforcements, with Lucas Digne from Everton top of their transfer list in the window after he has told his employers that he wishes to depart the Premier League club.

Sergino Dest from Barcelona has also been identified as a potential target but could prove tricky to convince to join mid-way through the season.

It remains to be seen as to what reinforcements Tuchel will add but the Blues are expected to make at least one signing due to the injuries to Ben Chilwell and Reece James.

Comments / 0

Absolute Chelsea

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Chesterfield | FA Cup

Chelsea host Chesterfield in the FA Cup third round at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening. It's the opening round for the Blues, while the non-league side have had to win three games to get to the third round. They beat Curzon Ashton in the fourth qualifying round, before seeing off Southend United and Salford City.
The Independent

Tanguy Ndombele earns Tottenham chance as Antonio Conte praises ‘commitment’

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is impressed with Tanguy Ndombele’s attitude and said the Frenchman will get the chance to impress in the FA Cup clash with Morecambe on Sunday.The Italian had previously said Ndombele, who is the club’s record signing, had to buy more into the team ethic, having barely used him in the first two months of his time in charge.Things looked bleak for the former Lyon man last week when Conte was asked to explain more about Ndombele’s best role in the team and chose to reply only with: “He’s a midfielder.”But things look to be improving and...
Sports
