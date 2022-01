Crews are looking for a woman and an eight-year-old boy after the vehicle they were riding in crashed and fell into the Snoqualmie River Sunday morning near Fall City. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle accident took place shortly before 2 a.m. on SE Fall City – Snoqualmie Road near the Fish Hatchery Road intersection. The driver of the vehicle, only identified as a 35-year-old Carnation man, and an 8-month-old child survived the crash.

FALL CITY, WA ・ 22 MINUTES AGO