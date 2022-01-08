ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

In Pakistan, 22 die in subfreezing temperatures as their cars are stuck in heavy snow

By The Associated Press
WEKU
WEKU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p3Gup_0dgJDW4C00
People walk past vehicles trapped in a heavy snowfall-hit area in Murree, some 28 miles north of the capital of Islamabad, Pakistan, on Saturday. Inter Services Public Relations via AP

ISLAMABAD — Temperatures fell to minus 8 degrees Celsius (17.6 Fahrenheit) amid heavy snowfall at Pakistan's mountain resort town of Murree overnight, killing at least 22 people who were stuck in their vehicles, officials said Saturday.

Atiq Ahmed, an Islamabad police officer, said eight of the 22 fatalities were from the family of fellow police officer Naveed Iqbal, who also died. Most of the victims died of hypothermia, officials said.

Rescue services physician Abdur Rehman said that after evacuating all of the stranded tourists from their cars, the death toll stood at 22, including 10 men, 10 children and two women.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said thousands of vehicles had been pulled from the snow but more than a thousand were still stuck in the area Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aEhWE_0dgJDW4C00
Army troops take part in a rescue operation in a heavy snowfall-hit area in Murree. Inter Services Public Relations via AP

Located 28 miles (45.5 kilometers) north of the capital of Islamabad, Murree is a popular winter resort that attracts well over a million tourists annually. Streets leading into the city are often blocked by snow in winter.

Ahmed, the interior minister, said more than 4 feet (1.2 meters) of snow fell in the area overnight and all incoming traffic was blocked Saturday. The minister said paramilitary troops and a special military mountain unit had been called in to help.

"Until then no vehicle or even people on foot are allowed to enter Murree except for the emergency and rescue vehicles and those bringing food for the stuck people," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nqbB5_0dgJDW4C00
Army members take part in the rescue operation on Saturday. Inter Services Public Relations via AP

Umar Maqbool, a local administrator, said the heavy snowfall hampered rescue efforts during the night and even heavy equipment brought in to clear the snow got stuck initially.

Officials gave no further details about those who died in their snowed-in vehicles but said they were working on both recovery and rescue operations. Maqbool said food and blankets were distributed to the stuck tourists during the night.

Most streets leading to the area's resorts were largely cleared of snow later Saturday but some work was still being done, Maqbool said. Military troops and machines were working to clear all the streets and the military established relief camps at army run schools that provided shelter and food.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

At least 22 dead as heavy snow traps people in cars at Pakistan resort

At least 22 people have died after becoming trapped in their vehicles amid heavy snowfall in Pakistan.Ten men, ten children and two women were among the dead in the mountain resort town of Murree, officials said. Police said at least six people froze to death in their cars as temperatures fell to –8C overnight. Many of the victims are said to have suffered from hypothermia. Atiq Ahmed, an Islamabad police officer, said eight were from the family of fellow police officer Naveed Iqbal, who was also killed. Around 1,000 vehicles became trapped during a blizzard and rescue workers have...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistan#Heavy Snow#Vehicles#Islamabad#Heavy Equipment#Accident#Interior#Murree
CNBC

Death toll in rockfall on Brazilian lake rises to 10

The death toll from an accident in which a slab of cliff rock toppled onto pleasure boaters on a Brazilian lake has risen to 10, police said Sunday. The accident occurred between the towns of Sao Jose da Barra and Capitolio, from which the boats had left. Video images showed a gathering of small boats moving slowly near the sheer rock cliff on Furnas Lake when a fissure appeared in the rock and a huge piece toppled onto several of the vessels.
ACCIDENTS
AFP

Army clears roads around snow-bound Pakistan town after deadly blizzard

The resort town of Murree, around 70 kilometres (45 miles) northeast of Islamabad, was inundated with tourists and daytrippers last week after unusually heavy snow turned it into a winter wonderland. But a blizzard from Friday onwards felled trees and blocked narrow roads leading in and out of the town, which clings to steep hills and valleys at an altitude of 2,300 metres (7,500 feet). "It was not snow, and not even heavy snow, it was unprecedented... with four to five feet in few hours," Tariq Ullah, an administrative official in nearby Nathia Gali, told AFP Sunday. "(I) never saw such a huge snowstorm in my life. There were strong winds, uprooted trees, avalanches. People around were terrified, each having his or her own account of suffering."
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
The Independent

Pakistan snow storm: 10 children among 22 dead after sudden snowfall traps drivers on mountain road

At least 22 people, including 10 children, have died in Pakistan’s popular hill station Murree after heavy overnight snowfall caused traffic jams that trapped tourists in their vehicles, with many freezing to death and some likely dying due to asphyxiation from car fumes.Rescue 1122, an emergency service in the country’s Punjab province, said the victims included an assistant sub-inspector of Islamabad police and seven members of his family.Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar declared a state of emergency in hospitals, police stations, administration offices and Rescue 1122 services.He has directed authorities to open the government’s offices and rest houses for...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Pakistan snow: Deadly weather traps hundreds of drivers

At least 21 people have died after heavy snow trapped them in their vehicles in northern Pakistan. As many as 1,000 vehicles became stranded as would-be tourists reportedly rushed to view the winter snowfall in the hilltop town of Murree. A policeman, his wife and their six children, as well...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Ten die after Brazilian cliff collapses onto leisure boats

Ten people have been killed after part of a cliff collapsed onto leisure boats on a Brazilian lake. Another 32 were injured in the accident in the south-east of the country. Video circulating online shows the moment the rock detaches from the cliff face as onlookers try to yell warnings to the boats beneath.
ACCIDENTS
AFP

Tourists question blizzard tragedy in scenic Pakistan town

As unprecedented snowfall thawed at a popular Pakistan mountain resort on Sunday, rescued tourists were found reckoning with the deaths of 22 fellow travellers in a frozen traffic jam. "We didn't get any type of alert from society, from the government, from Google, from the news, from the weather," said 18-year-old Duaa Kashif Ali, a tourist from Islamabad. "Locals helped us," she told AFP, after emerging from a guesthouse where she waited out the worst snowstorm witnessed by Murree in decades. The mountain-perch town -- 70 kilometres (45 miles) northeast of Islamabad -- has long been a favourite for tourists, who swarmed to see vistas dusted with fresh snowfall this week.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AOL Corp

Search for skier in Northern California continues amid snow, wind and subfreezing temperatures

The search for a skier who went missing Christmas Day at a Northern California ski resort continued Monday as snow and wind battered the area. Rory Angelotta, 43, after failing to turn up for Christmas dinner, was reported missing just before 10 p.m. Saturday at Northstar California Resort in Truckee, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said in a statement posted to Facebook.
TRUCKEE, CA
Shropshire Star

Hundreds stranded all night in freezing temperatures on snowy US highway

A jack-knifed lorry sparked a huge tailback on Interstate 95 in Virginia. Hundreds of motorists waited desperately for help on Tuesday after a winter storm jammed traffic in the US state of Virginia and left some drivers stranded for nearly 24 hours in freezing temperatures on an impassable stretch of highway.
TRAFFIC
BBC

Heavy snow leaves many dead in northern Pakistan

At least 21 people have died after heavy snow trapped them in their vehicles in northern Pakistan. Many tourists had travelled to Murree to see the unusual amount of snow but around 1,000 cars became stranded in a blizzard. This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC...
ENVIRONMENT
dallassun.com

Car stuck in snow for nine hours, Uber bills rider $600

An Uber customer, stranded with the driver on ice packed I-95 in Virginia for nine hours on January 3, was charged $600 for his trouble. The passenger, Andrew Peters, reports that he had ordered an Uber car after arriving at Washington D.C.'s Dulles International Airport to drive him to Richmond, Virginia.
RICHMOND, VA
KRQE News 13

Miami-bound flight crashes, killing music producer and eight others

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC (Nexstar) – A private plane carrying eight people, including music producer ‘Flow La Movie,’ crashed while making an emergency landing at Las Americas Airport in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, the plane’s operator has confirmed. All seven passengers and two crew members were killed in the crash, according to Helidosa Aviation Group. The […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Niles Daily Star

Two dead after car stuck in snow bank catches fire

POKAGON TOWNSHIP — Two people have succumbed to injuries caused by a car fire in Pokagon Township early Friday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were dispatched to the scene in the 57000 block of M-51 South in Pokagon Township at 3:50 a.m. Friday. They found a vehicle stuck in a driveway due to heavy snowfall.
CASS COUNTY, MI
The Independent

Cars skid off roads after heavy snow and schools close as ice warnings issued

Cars came off roads and their drivers became stuck after heavy snow caused disruption in Scotland and the north of England. As temperatures plunged, the Met Office issued two yellow weather warnings on Friday for ice in northwest England, southwest Scotland, central southern England and Wales, lasting until midnight.Heavy snow fell on the M77 and M74 in Scotland, causing the A66 trans-Pennine route between County Durham and Cumbria to shut for several hours in both directions, with vehicles stranded on the road. One car reportedly went into a ditch.And after Glasgow woke up covered in snow, several vehicles became stuck...
TRAFFIC
CNN

Madagascar boat accident kills at least 83 people; police chief swims 12 hours to shore after helicopter crash at site

(CNN) — A boat accident off the coast of northeastern Madagascar on Monday killed at least 83 people, the country's maritime agency said on Wednesday. Fifty people have been rescued and five are still missing, a spokesperson for the Maritime and River Port Agency (APMF) told CNN. The boat, which was carrying 138 people, sank late on Monday night, according to the APMF.
ACCIDENTS
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
30K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Public Radio for Central and Eastern Kentucky

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy