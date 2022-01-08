ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Hanya Yanagihara's 'To Paradise' is one of the most highly anticipated novels of 2022

By Scott Simon
 2 days ago

Hanya Yanagihara's huge new novel winds through three epics across 200 years and into an alternative world. In The Free States of America, centered in New York of the 1890s, same-sex love and marriage are the norm. But Black citizens are not permitted. A century later, a descendant of the last...

