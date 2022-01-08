ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Hanya Yanagihara's 'To Paradise' is one of the most highly anticipated novels of 2022

By Scott Simon
wnmufm.org
 2 days ago

Hanya Yanagihara's huge new novel winds through three epics across 200 years and into an alternative world. In The Free States of America, centered in New York of the 1890s, same-sex love and marriage are the norm. But Black citizens are not permitted. A century later, a descendant of the last...

www.wnmufm.org

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

This Is the One Book You Should Read in January

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Whether you’re finishing up a book or deciding on what world to dive into next, it’s officially 2022, meaning it’s time for a new year full of new reads. If you’re feeling overwhelmed about the combination of future reading possibilities paired with your already too long “to be read” list, check out this guide to help you create your perfect reading list this year.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Parade

A Year in Review—These are the 40 Best Books of 2021

Wartime London, 1400s Constantinople, Mad Men-era air travel and a summer on Cape Cod. This year provided us with fearlessly imagined characters and a slate of highly anticipated books that brought us to lands far away from COVID testing sites. To celebrate the year in publishing, we’ve gathered the best...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NBC News

10 most notable LGBTQ books of 2021

As the omicron variant sweeps the world at unparalleled speed — upending the return of long-awaited "normal" holiday celebrations — now may be a better time than ever to stay indoors, escape from the surrounding chaos and get lost in a good (and queer) book. From a historic...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Hawaii State
bookriot.com

20 of the Most Influential Historical Fiction Books Of All Time

Historical fiction connects the past with our present and thus, helps us make sense of our lives’ trajectories in respect to the grander scheme of things. While reading history helps us comprehend past events, reading historical fiction enables us to humanize the past and the people who walked this planet before us, many moons ago. We learn to be in better sync with our humanity after reading about the countless atrocities that have destroyed the lives of our predecessors. The past is not just a series of dates and facts to be memorized. It is intermingled with our current reality and therefore needs to be studied with precision. Historical fiction demystifies the past and shows it as what it actually was. We get to learn about ordinary people living in the midst of extraordinary happenings and vice-versa. As the time machine is still a pipe dream, what better way is there to revisit the past than to pick up historical fiction? Whether you’re a beginner to this genre or have been a fan for some time now, this list of the most influential historical fiction of all time might be helpful. Keep reading to know more about what roles gender, class, and ethnicity played in our defining our present.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
EW.com

5 must-read books coming in January 2022

For everyone who sat down at their desks over the New Year's weekend, vision boards at the ready, declaring their intentions to read more in 2022 than they did in 2021, we have good news: So far, this year's books are highly engaging. We highlighted 20 of the year's most anticipated titles here, and below are five favorites publishing this month. The rest is in your hands.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Lit Hub’s Most Anticipated Books of 2022

And just like that . . . 2021 is over. Like any year, it had its share of disappointments, triumphs, and scandals. There were some good books published and some good literary adaptations to watch. There were great book covers, great book reviews, and even (if we do say so ourselves) a few great pieces published in this very space.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Hanya Yanagihara: ‘I have the right to write about whatever I want’

Hanya Yanagihara’s debut novel taught her not to give up her day job as a travel writer and editor. The People in the Trees was the story of a scientist jailed for sexually abusing children he adopted during his Nobel-winning research on a Pacific island. It impressed reviewers with its exhaustive inventiveness and its refusal to offer redemption or solace, but sold only a few thousand copies when it was published in 2013.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Simon
Person
Hanya Yanagihara
Apartment Therapy

These Were the Nation’s Favorite Non-Fiction Books in 2021

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. For some people, 2021 was a year full of books. Whether the goal was to read as many books as possible or update the TBR pile thanks to wonderful world of BookTok (the hashtag has 23.9 billion views and counting), reading became a lifeline throughout another turbulent year when many people were still spending a lot more time at home.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Nashville Parent

Amazon Books Editors Announce 2021’s Best Books of the Year

Amazon Books Editors announced their selections for the Best Books of 2021, naming Amor Towles’ The Lincoln Highway as the Best Book of the Year; Towles’ New York Times bestseller A Gentleman in Moscow was also included in the Best Books selection in 2016. The annual list is hand-picked by a team of editors who read thousands of books each year. Featuring the top 100 books published this year, the editors’ selections also break out the top 20 books in numerous categories, including mysteries, memoirs, children’s books, and cookbooks. To explore the full list of the Best Books of 2021, visit amazon.com/bestbooks2021.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
digg.com

The Best Books Of 2021, According To Everyone

It's December, which means Best of 2021 lists are here. With so many lists out there, who has time to read all of them?. Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded up all the Top 10 lists we could find, smashed 'em together in a big spreadsheet, and spit out overall Top 10 lists for the year's best books, albums, songs, TV shows and movies. You're welcome.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American
Glamour

The Best Books of 2021

“A half-read book is a half-finished love affair,” wrote David Mitchell in Cloud Atlas. Below are the best books of 2021 read by Glamour editors and staff—books that we tore through, books we dreamed about, books we pressed into our loved ones' hands and then stood back, twitchily watching them read.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Collider

How 'the Incredibly True Adventure of Two Girls in Love' Conveys the Idea That Queer Women Are Everywhere

The Incredibly True Adventures of Two Girls in Love is probably not a film that may be on the tip of everyone’s tongues in the modern pop culture landscape, but that’s no comment on the quality of the project itself. Despite 1995 film getting a theatrical release from New Line Cinema’s arthouse division (Fine Line Pictures) and doing solid box office numbers, it hasn’t been a staple on modern home video formats nor has it been regularly utilized in recent years by its parent company. But there is lots to love in this directorial effort from Maria Maggenti, including the simple fact that its story quietly conveys the truth that queer women are everywhere.
MOVIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy