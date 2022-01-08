ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

2 killed in wrong-way crash involving private ambulance on Westpark Tollway near Fondren

By Patrina Adger
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HAvMW_0dgJCXCO00
EMBED <> More Videos 2 killed, 2 injured in wrong-way crash on Westpark Tolllway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were killed in a head-on, wrong-way crash on the Westpark Tollway eastbound before Fondren on Saturday morning.

According to Kevin Hubbard with Harris County Constable Precinct 5, authorities received a call at about 4:49 a.m. about a wrong-way driver in a Chevy Equinox going westbound in the eastbound lanes.

A few minutes after that, officials received two more calls.

Authorities says the Chevy driver slammed into a private ambulance, who was not transporting any patients.

One person in each vehicle died, but the damage is so bad, Hubbard says investigators don't yet know if those killed were the drivers or passengers.

A person in the wrong-way driver's vehicle survived the crash and is in critical condition. Hubbard added that someone was ejected from the wrong-way driver's vehicle, and the second person was able to be removed.

Someone in the ambulance also survived. They are listed in stable condition.

Video from the scene shows the vehicles so destroyed, they are unrecognizable.

"We don't normally call these accidents. We call these crashes because an accident is something that is not intentional, but this could have been avoided," Hubbard said.

Hubbard told ABC13 authorities are still investigating where the wrong-way driver entered the tollway and whether alcohol was involved.

Wrong-way signs do illuminate the tollway to warn drivers.

The crash investigation had that portion of the tollway closed for several hours, but it reopened at 9 a.m.

Comments / 11

SAM1943
1d ago

They're entitled to a fair trial but my guess is they were drunk or on drugs! I keep seeing more and more DUIs in Houston! I wouldn't DARE going anywhere in this city after 9:00 these days and truthfully I'm afraid to go anywhere after dark! Between the crime and the drunk drivers it's just not safe in Houston anymore! It's not safe in ANY Democrat run city for that matter!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Judge asks what more Djokovic could have done for a visa

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — An Australian judge who will decide whether top-ranked tennis star Novak Djokovic plays in the Australian Open questioned on Monday what more the Serbian could have done to meet Australia’s coronavirus entry requirements. The 34-year-old is fighting deportation and the cancellation of his visa...
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Accidents
City
Houston, TX
Harris County, TX
Accidents
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

US, Russia meet for talks amid tensions linked to Ukraine

GENEVA (AP) — Senior U.S. and Russian officials launched special talks on strategic stability on Monday as part of a flurry of diplomatic activity in Europe this week aimed at defusing tensions over a Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine, though no major breakthrough was immediately in sight.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Westpark Tollway#The Ambulance#Traffic Accident#Ktrk#Chevy
The Associated Press

Nearly 8,000 detained in Kazakhstan amid unrest

MOSCOW (AP) — The authorities in Kazakhstan said Monday that nearly 8,000 people were detained by police during protests that descended into violence last week and marked the worst unrest the former Soviet nation has faced since gaining independence 30 years ago. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday described the...
PROTESTS
CNN

CNN

815K+
Followers
124K+
Post
645M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy