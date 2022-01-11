ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldest Day In Nearly 3 Years With Subzero Wind Chills All Day

By Sarah Wroblewski
BOSTON (CBS) —  Tuesday will be, by far, the coldest day of the season with highs in the single digits and teens and be prepared for subzero wind chills all day long. This will be coldest stretch we’ve seen since January 21, 2019 – nearly three years ago!

There was also a brief band of snow overnight laying down a fresh coating on many roads, so you may need some extra time heading out this morning.

New England will be the most anomalously cold region of the entire northern hemisphere on Tuesday! (Cold compared to average).

The daytime hours will fluctuate between 10-to-15 degrees across southern New England. Some areas in northern Worcester County may struggle to even check off double digits!

But we aren’t going to break any records.

Just after midnight, Boston was holding on to 21 degrees. So even though daytime temperatures will get close to the record low maximum, the record of 12 degrees will stand once again.

We’ll also have gusty northwest winds on Tuesday that will make it feel even colder. Wind chill values will be below zero all day long and could drop as low as -15 to -20 in parts of northern Worcester County and western Mass. where a WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect to 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Outdoor workers, or those who will be in the elements for an extended period of time, should take precautions to find shelter. Wind chill values as low as -20 can result in frostbite to exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zEFbd_0dgJCWJf00

(WBZ-TV graphic)

Temperatures recover into the 30s on Wednesday after another frigid start. We’ll have to watch the late week/weekend closely, as a few systems may near the area and increase our chances of rain/snow in the forecast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JALT2_0dgJCWJf00

(WBZ-TV graphic)

Stay with the WBZ-TV weather team as we update the forecast with new information as it becomes available.

Comments / 1

 

