ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Real Meaning Behind The Weeknd's Phantom Regret By Jim

By Harrison Branham
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Weeknd's latest album, "Dawn FM," might be his biggest project yet. The album trailer describes "Dawn FM" as a "new sonic universe" from the top-selling artist's own mind. The Weeknd has a dark story to tell this time around, as the themes on his new record depart from his previous...

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

The Weeknd Confirms Jim Carrey Is Featured on 'Dawn FM'

Shortly after announcing the official release date for Dawn FM, The Weeknd has now revealed that Jim Carrey is featured on his follow-up to After Hours. In the initial announcement trailer for the Canadian artist’s fifth studio album, Carrey was included in a list of collaborators which included Quincy Jones, Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne and Oneohtrix Point Never.
MUSIC
Mic

The Weeknd is stuck in purgatory with Jim Carrey

As long as you might want the hedonistic night to go on, eventually the cold, harsh light of dawn comes for you — that is, according to The Weeknd. The pop superstar has released released a trailer teasing his new album, Dawn FM, a follow-up to his smash 2020 record After Hours.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Jim Carrey Plays A Soft-Rock Radio Host On The Weeknd’s New Album & Fans Go Wild

‘Dawn FM’ has arrived, and The Weeknd’s new album featured a surprising cameo from Jim Carrey. 2022 has gotten off to a great and strange start. Two years after The Weeknd helped many endure the strain of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, the singer (b. Abel Tesfaye) has returned with the highly-anticipated follow-up, Dawn FM. Helping him usher in this new era was a handful of collaborators, which included Jim Carrey. Yes, the man behind The Mask, Man on the Moon, and Bruce Almighty was a part of The Weeknd’s new album in a way that none expected. The actor basically plays a soft-rock radio host in the form of a DJ, and he helps lead listeners through the entire album. It’s pretty amazing and fans are loving it.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Jim Carrey
hotnewhiphop.com

The Dawn Is Coming: The Weeknd's Evolution

A hallmark of any great musical icon is their ability to transcend what was once considered their "sound" or mission statement. Rather than stay stationary and rake in money off of crude and increasingly soulless repetitions of what they've already done, all of the real legends, in any genre, will continue to evolve.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Jim Carrey Says He's Heard The Weeknd's "Dawn FM" & It's "Deep & Elegant"

Jim Carrey says that he listened to The Weeknd's upcoming album, Dawn FM, last night with Abel himself and shared his thoughts on the project on Twitter, Monday. The Weeknd announced the project will be dropping on Friday, earlier today. "I listened to Dawn FM with my good friend Abel...
MUSIC
EW.com

Jim Carrey honors Prince on the Weeknd's hauntingly poetic Dawn FM spoken-word piece

Jim Carrey goes from comic to cosmic pondering on the Weeknd's new album Dawn FM. The beloved actor co-wrote and performs "Phantom Regret" — a stark, haunting spoken-word poem — at the tail end of the pop star's latest LP, with lyrics that run the gamut from existential crisis to death and the afterlife with a notable reference to late icon Prince.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Pop Music#Phantom#Dr Seuss#Canadian
Vulture

Jim Carrey Not Only Steals But Is the Show on the Weeknd’s Dawn FM

When the Weeknd released the trailer for his new album Dawn FM at the beginning of the week, it came with a carefully curated list of skilled collaborators: rappers Lil Wayne and Tyler, the Creator, experimental-electronic composer Oneohtrix Point Never, and super-producer Quincy Jones. Oh, and Jim Carrey, too. It wasn’t quite a surprise that Abel Tesfaye, who’s become one of the biggest pop stars in the world as the Weeknd, worked with the comedian. For one, they’re neighbors in Los Angeles, where they enjoy messing with telescopes from their respective balconies (as, apparently, rich people do). On top of that, Carrey is one of the Weeknd’s heroes — the musician has chalked his long-standing interest in film up to Carrey’s The Mask, which he said was the first movie he ever saw in theaters. They’re even both originally from Toronto!
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

The Weeknd Collaborator Jim Carrey Calls Singer’s ‘Dawn FM’ Album ‘Deep and Elegant’: ‘It Danced Me Around the Room’

Jim Carrey is a huge fan of The Weeknd‘s upcoming album, Dawn FM. Shortly after the R&B singer-songwriter officially announced the album’s title and release date on Monday (Jan. 3), the famed actor and comedian — who is listed as a collaborator in a cryptic video teaser for the project — praised the forthcoming release on social media.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NME

Watch the video for The Weeknd’s ‘Sacrifice’

The Weeknd has released a Cliqua-directed video for ‘Sacrifice’, which sees the star attached to a giant wheel and taking part in some sort of ritual – check it out below. ‘Sacrifice’ was released yesterday (January 7) as part of The Weeknd’s fifth album ‘Dawn FM’. The...
MUSIC
Complex

The Weeknd Thanks Jim Carrey for Appearing on Upcoming ‘Dawn FM’ Album, Actor Says He’s ‘Thrilled to Play a Part’

Just hours after The Weeknd announced the follow-up to 2020’s After Hours, one of the album’s features, Jim Carrey, revealed he’s heard the project. “I listened to Dawn FM with my good friend Abel @theweeknd last night,” wrote Carrey wrote. “It was deep and elegant and it danced me around the room. I’m thrilled to play a part in his symphony.”
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

The Weeknd Accepts His New Fate With a Dancefloor Ritual in ‘Sacrifice’ Music Video

The Weeknd finds himself in the midst of a surreal dance floor ritual in the new video for “Sacrifice,” a track off his latest album, Dawn FM. The Cliqua-directed clip opens with a disconcertingly smooth radio DJ for “103.5 Dawn FM” waking up the Weeknd and telling him, “It’s time to walk into the light and accept your fate with open arms. Scared? Don’t worry, we’ll be there to hold your hand and guide you through this painless transition.”  After being consumed by a blinding light (get it?) the Weeknd wakes up in the middle of a wild underground dance party and soon finds himself the center of attention, strapped crucifixion-style to a circular platform. The rave ritual continues with plenty of dancing, psychedelic touches, a mysterious red-robed figure, and, at the very end, some haunting shots of rapidly-aging bodies. The “Sacrifice” video arrives the same day of Dawn FM’s release, Jan. 7. The LP, which follows the Weeknd’s 2020 smash, After Hours, features contributions from Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Jim Carrey, Max Martin, and Oneohtrix Point Never.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Best Misheard Lyrics of All Time

Have you ever listened to a song and thought you know what the singer was saying? Did you ever wonder why Jimi Hendrix might be excusing himself while he kissed a fella (not that there’s anything wrong with that!)?. If so, you’re not alone. There are some terrific misheard...
MUSIC
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
24K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy