Rising Man City star Cole Palmer must be ready to seize chance – Rodolfo Borrell

Police are investigating allegations of racial abuse directed at former England star Ashley Cole during an FA Cup third round tie.Cole, who played for Arsenal and Chelsea during a lengthy top flight career, was part of the ITV broadcast team for the Swindon Town and Manchester City match.Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City eased past League Two Swindon 4-1 during Friday’s game at the County Ground.Swindon Town condemned the abuse, apologised to Cole and said the club was working with Wiltshire Police to bring those responsible to justice.CLUB STATEMENT | Swindon Town would like to issue the following statement in...
