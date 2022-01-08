ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Rising Man City star Cole Palmer must be ready to seize chance – Rodolfo Borrell

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRodolfo Borrell has told “huge talent” Cole Palmer to stay patient and make the most of any...

www.fourfourtwo.com

albuquerqueexpress.com

Manchester City defender Mendy charged with seventh rape

A court has heard that Benjamin Mendy, the Manchester City defender accused of six counts of rape, has been charged with a further offense. Former France international Mendy appeared at Chester Crown Court in the UK on Thursday, when the lifting of restrictions allowed the emergence of a further rape charge to be revealed against the 27-year-old.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Strong Manchester City side ease past Swindon in FA Cup

Manchester City comfortably beat League Two Swindon 4-1 to book their place in the FA Cup fourth round.Bernardo Silva struck first in the 14th minute to open the scoring before Gabriel Jesus capitalised on a defensive error just before the half-hour mark.In the second half, City controlled the game and Ilkay Gundogan added to the score with a direct free-kick in the 59th minute as they finished with 78 percent of possession and 22 shots including eight on target.FULL TIME | Job done! ✅ 🔴 1-4 🔵 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/1NUAstAnxm— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 7, 2022Swindon’s Harry McKirdy scored a consolation...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

"We're Not Playing Champions League!", "What Injury Crisis?" - Several Man City Fans React to Rodolfo Borrell's Starting XI to Face Swindon Town in FA Cup

The Premier League champions will come up against Ben Garner's side at the County ground days after a massive COVID-19 outbreak within the first-team bubble, which saw seven first-team players and 14 backroom staff members enter isolation ahead of the tie. In the absence of head coach Pep Guardiola and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
Rodolfo Borrell
The Independent

Manchester City taking FA Cup as seriously as any competition – Rodolfo Borrell

Rodolfo Borrell insisted Manchester City take the FA Cup “very seriously” after they comfortably beat League Two Swindon 4-1 to book their place in the fourth round.Bernardo Silva struck first in the 14th minute to open the scoring before Gabriel Jesus capitalised on a defensive error just before the half-hour mark.In the second half, City controlled the game and Ilkay Gundogan added to the score with a direct free-kick in the 59th minute as they finished with 78 percent of possession and 22 shots, including eight on target.Jesus missed a penalty and Swindon’s Harry McKirdy scored a consolation goal but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Palmer outstanding as Man City win at FA Cup opponents Swindon

Cole Palmer showed he has "the talent and ingredients" to make a big impact for Manchester City after playing a starring role in their FA Cup third-round win at Swindon, according to assistant manager Rodolfo Borrell. The 19-year-old midfielder scored one goal and made another against the League Two side...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man City stand-in coach Borrell: Pep called at halftime of FA Cup win

Manchester City stand-in coach Rodolfo Borrell says Pep Guardiola was in touch for their FA Cup win at Swindon. Seven players and a further 14 coaching staff, including the Catalan and Juanma Lillo, were unable to travel with the squad having tested positive in the build-up to the game. Nonetheless,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Arsenal resume title bid as Man City seek upturn in form – WSL Talking Points

Following the winter break, the 2021-22 Women’s Super League season resumes on Sunday with three games taking place. The restart has been slightly delayed, with Chelsea v Tottenham and Aston Villa v Everton, scheduled for Friday and Saturday respectively, being postponed due to coronavirus cases, as has Sunday’s West Ham v Manchester United match.
SOCCER
#Man City#Manchester City#The League#Covid#League Two Robins
Daily Mail

Manchester City starlet Cole Palmer 'has the ingredients' to emulate Phil Foden at the Etihad, says assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell after his 'great quality' in goal-scoring display against Swindon in FA Cup win

Manchester City assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell believes that Cole Palmer has the qualities to emulate Phil Foden and become a star for the club. Palmer produced an impressive display as City beat Swindon 4-1 away in the third round of the FA Cup on Friday night, with the youngster scoring and providing an assist.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Man City eliminate Swindon Town as Gundogan, teen Palmer net beauties

Cole Palmer scored a goal and added an assist as Manchester City beat Swindon Town on Friday to kickoff Premier League clubs’ entry into the FA Cup. Palmer had a wonderful 86 minutes at right wing against lower-league opposition, taking five shots and registering four key passes as CIty waltzed into the fourth round with a 4-1 win at the County Ground.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Three takeaways from a Cole Palmer masterclass against Swindon Town in FA Cup

Starting only his third ever game for the Manchester City senior team, Cole Palmer rose to the occasion with a breakthrough display against Swindon Town in an enticing FA Cup contest. A majestic assist from the Academy talent was followed up by scintillating effort by the 19-year old during the...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Manchester City assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell reveals Pep Guardiola was 'constantly in touch' during FA Cup clash against Swindon and stressed: 'We are taking all the competitions seriously'

Manchester City assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell revealed that Pep Guardiola was constantly in contact during Friday night's FA Cup third round tie away to Swindon Town. City ran out 4-1 winners against the League Two side, with Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus, Ilkay Gundogan and Cole Palmer all getting on the scoresheet. Harry McKirdy got a consolation for Swindon.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Swindon 1-4 Manchester City: Premier League leaders avoid a FA Cup third-round giantkilling against their League Two opponents as Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus, Ilkay Gundogan and Cole Palmer all score in comprehensive win

A sprinkling of snow over Wiltshire in the afternoon, a downpour over Swindon Town at night. First there was one goal, then two, three and four – Pep Guardiola must have felt pretty comfy on that couch, all things considered. If his absence with a bout of Covid made...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Police investigate racial abuse directed at Ashley Cole during FA Cup clash

Police are investigating allegations of racial abuse directed at former England star Ashley Cole during an FA Cup third round tie.Cole, who played for Arsenal and Chelsea during a lengthy top flight career, was part of the ITV broadcast team for the Swindon Town and Manchester City match.Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City eased past League Two Swindon 4-1 during Friday’s game at the County Ground.Swindon Town condemned the abuse, apologised to Cole and said the club was working with Wiltshire Police to bring those responsible to justice.CLUB STATEMENT | Swindon Town would like to issue the following statement in...
PREMIER LEAGUE

