Astronomy

Hubble Lends a Helping Hand to NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope

By NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
scitechdaily.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFar above rain clouds, light pollution, and atmospheric distortion, NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has a clear view of the universe. It has shown us distant galaxies, tracked interstellar objects as they soar through our solar system, and studied the atmospheres of planets that orbit other stars. In addition to its own...

scitechdaily.com

Outsider.com

Mysterious Moon Hut Turns Out to Have Mundane Origin

As our planet’s only natural satellite and nearest extraterrestrial object, the moon has garnered the attention and attraction of professionals and amateurs for centuries. Now, a unique moon discovery, made in December by China’s lunar rover, has been found to have rather mundane origins. According to Live Science,...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Don’t Look Up: Several Asteroids Are Heading Towards Earth – Dealing With Real-Life Threats to Our Planet

Don’t look now – but we are currently experiencing a rash of stories about a forthcoming global catastrophe. But in a change from reports of pandemics and climate change, this global catastrophe is produced by the impact of a giant asteroid. Or comet. Or both. This may feel extra ominous given the events in the recent Netflix film “Don’t Look Up,” in which the Earth is threatened by a “planet killer” asteroid.
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

NASA Discovers ‘Another Surprise’ on Mars in New Images

We’ve been getting a lot of exciting news about Mars lately. As multiple countries continue to explore the Red Planet, we can only hope to see and hear about more spectacular findings. The U.S. is just one country that is searching for answers on one of our solar system’s smallest planets. NASA currently has a few rovers exploring Mars. Two of them are aptly named Diligence and Curiosity. Plus, there’s a lander named Insight.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Our Milky Way Galaxy’s Most Recent Major Collision

One of the characteristic features of modern cosmology is its description of how galaxies evolve: via a hierarchical process of colliding and merging with other systems. Nowhere in the universe do we have a clearer view of this buildup than in our own Milky Way. Currently one of our nearby neighbors, the Sagittarius dwarf galaxy, is being tidally disrupted (a dwarf galaxy has less than about 1% of the stellar mass of a normal spiral galaxy like the Milky Way, and often much less). Two other nearby dwarfs, the Large and Small Magellanic Clouds (with about 1% and 0.7% of the stellar mass of the Milky Way, respectively) are falling towards us. Meanwhile, streams of globular clusters encircle the Galaxy, marking the effects of prior mergers. The record of even more ancient mergers can be extracted from the positions and motions of stars in the Milky Way’s stellar halo, the roughly spherical distribution of stars (about one hundred thousand light-years in diameter) older than about 10-12 billion years. Meanwhile, Andromeda, our nearest large neighboring galaxy, is about ten times farther away than these dwarfs; a merger with it is expected in another five billion years.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Is Space Pixelated? The Quest for Quantum Gravity

The search for signatures of quantum gravity forges ahead. Sand dunes seen from afar seem smooth and unwrinkled, like silk sheets spread across the desert. But a closer inspection reveals much more. As you approach the dunes, you may notice ripples in the sand. Touch the surface and you would find individual grains. The same is true for digital images: zoom far enough into an apparently perfect portrait and you will discover the distinct pixels that make the picture.
SCIENCE
Freethink

SpaceX’s Starship is ready for its first trip into space

This article is an installment of Future Explored, a weekly guide to world-changing technology. You can get stories like this one straight to your inbox every Thursday morning by subscribing here. The largest spacecraft ever built is expected to reach orbit for the first time in March 2022 — and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

Infrared Dark Clouds With Massive Young Stars Early in Formation

Infrared dark clouds (IRDCs) are dark patches of cold dust and gas seen in the sky against the bright diffuse infrared glow of warm dust in our galaxy. IRDCs are massive, cold, and rich in the molecules needed to facilitate the gravitational collapse of gas into stars, and hence IRDCs are natural sites for studying star birth. The detailed processes that shape the formation of massive stars (those of more than a few solar-masses) remain unclear even after decades of study, partly because these stars tend to form relatively quickly and are accompanied by particularly intense radiation. One theoretical scenario suggests that turbulence in the gas supports the material against collapse until the core grows massive enough to overcome it; another suggests that low mass stars form first and grow into more massive stars through accretion.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

China’s Chang’E-5 Lander Makes First Onsite Detection of Water on the Moon

A joint research team led by Profs. LIN Yangting and LIN Honglei from the Institute of Geology and Geophysics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (IGGCAS) observed water signals in reflectance spectral data from the lunar surface acquired by the Chang’E-5 lander, providing the first evidence of in-situ detection of water on the Moon.
ASTRONOMY
Vice

Chinese Rover Reaches Mysterious Moon Cube: It's a Rock

Last month, China’s Yutu-2 rover made a discovery on the far side of the Moon that captured the world’s imagination: a hazy cube-like object in the distance, which China National Space Administration-affiliated outreach blog Our Space playfully described as a “mystery hut.”. It was supposed to take...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNET

'Mystery hut' spotted by China's moon rover gets an explanation

The "mystery hut," or "house," spotted by China's Yutu-2 rover on the far side of the moon turns out to be -- drumroll, please -- a rock. That's not exactly a surprise, but it's an amusing conclusion to the lunar enigma that entranced so many of us in December. Once...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

NASA Integrated Testing for Artemis I Moon Mission Continues

Engineers and technicians continue to complete integrated tests inside the Vehicle Assembly Building at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center as part of the lead up to launch of the Artemis I mission. On December 17, the team completed a communications end-to-end test to ensure the rocket, spacecraft and ground equipment...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNET

Scientists spot one of the longest known structures in the Milky Way

According to NASA, our home Milky Way galaxy is about 100,000 light-years across. That's beyond ginormous for humans who typically measure big things in relation to the height of the Eiffel Tower. So when astronomers say they've found "one of the longest known structures in the Milky Way," they mean they've found something truly monumental.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Astronomers Discover the Least “Metallic” Stellar Structure in the Milky Way

98.5% of the Sun is made up of two light chemical elements, hydrogen and helium, while the remaining 1.5% consists of other heavier elements such as carbon, oxygen, and iron. The abundance of these heavier elements in a star is called its ‘metallicity’, and varies from star to star. It now turns out that our Galaxy is home to a stellar structure uniquely made of stars with extremely low metallicity, with a heavy element content 2,500 times lower than that of the Sun. This is well below that of any other known stellar structure in the Universe.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Science Fiction Revisited: Ramjet Propulsion for Interstellar Space Travel

Since the 1960s, there has been speculation about a hypothetical propulsion method for interstellar space travel. Calculations at TU Wien (Vienna) show: it will remain science fiction. In science fiction stories about contact with extraterrestrial civilizations, there is a problem: What kind of propulsion system could make it possible to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

