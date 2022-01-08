ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth County, GA

How to recycle your Christmas tree in Forsyth County today

By The Georgia Sun
The Georgia Sun
The Georgia Sun
 2 days ago
Keep Forsyth County Beautiful is offering to recycle residents’ Christmas trees during the annual ‘Bring...

The Georgia Sun

5 Ways to give your Christmas Tree new life after Christmas

If you celebrate Christmas, there is nothing like having a real tree to decorate in your home for the holidays. The festive aroma alone provides such a sense of nostalgia. However, once the holidays have quickly come and gone, the next order of business is disposing of your tree. For most people, the first thing that may come to mind is to add it to their weekly trash pickup to go to the landfill. In theory, while this seems like a good idea, it is environmentally destructive.
HOME & GARDEN
The Georgia Sun

Santa Claus will be in Macon on Saturday

MACON — Macon will welcome a jolly older gentleman with rosy cheeks and a red suit Saturday when the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Outreach Section hosts the seventh annual “Santa at the Outreach Center.”. Santa will make his yearly appearance at the Bibb County Sheriff’s Outreach &...
MACON, GA
ABOUT

The Georgia Sun is a news and infotainment website devoted to all things Georgia. We believe the news doesn’t have to be stuffy and staying informed need not be boring. Here you will find a casual take on the news and important issues of the day, broken down into an easy to digest format.

 https://www.thegeorgiasun.com

