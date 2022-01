We’re kicking off the Earth Optimism Book of the Month series! Each month we will read a book that inspires a feeling of hope for our planet and welcome you to join us. Think of it as a virtual book club – at the beginning of each month, we’ll share a new title and why we chose it. Over the following weeks, we will post check-ins on social media (starting January 12th for this month's book) to see who is reading along and hopefully spark some thoughtful conversations. We will intentionally choose books released at least a few months but maybe even many years ago as we want you to be able to access the titles by visiting your library, finding a used copy, or borrowing it from a friend. If you’re a hardened bibliophile and prefer to purchase new to add to your personal library, be sure to support your local bookstore!

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO