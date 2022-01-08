ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Albanian opposition supporters clash over party leadership

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
 2 days ago

Albanian police intervened on Saturday to move away protesters who broke into the headquarters of the country’s main opposition party in an internal squabble over the party's leadership.

Police used a water cannon truck and tear gas, and scores of officers pushed away hundreds of protesters who had stormed the ground floor of the center-right Democratic Party’s headquarters. They detained and removed some protesters.

A group led by former party leader Sali Berisha used iron bars and hammers to break open the main doors of the building. Party staff used tear gas to try to prevent them breaking in before the police intervened at the party's request.

At least one injured person was seen.

Berisha is trying to remove the Democrats’ leader, Lulzim Basha, whom he accuses of being a “hostage” of Prime Minister Edi Rama of the left-wing Socialist Party

“Today the Democrats and Albania’s democrats will turn the bunker of hostage (Lulzim) Basha into their house of freedom,” Berisha said, pledging to continue the protest.

The party in a statement said that “today’s acts of violence against the Democratic Party mark Sali Berisha’s final isolation and a shameful move out of the political scene."

Basha fired Berisha from the parliamentary group in September. That followed an intervention in May by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken who said in a statement that during Berisha’s 2005-2013 tenure as prime minister, the politician “was involved in corrupt acts ... using his power for his own benefit and to enrich his political allies and his family members,” interfering in “independent investigations, anticorruption efforts, and accountability measures.”

Blinken said that Berisha’s “corrupt acts undermined democracy in Albania.”

In December Berisha’s grouping claimed to have held a referendum removing Basha from his post, but the move was not recognized by the Democratic Party.

Berisha, 77, served as Albania’s prime minister from 2005 until 2013 and as president from 1992-1997. He was reelected as a lawmaker for the Democratic Party in last April’s parliamentary election.

U.S. Ambassador in Tirana Yuri Kim expressed concern at the “rising tensions” at the Democrats’ building and called on protesters “to reject violence and exercise calm.”

“Those inciting violence or undermining the rule of law will be held accountable,” she posted in Twitter.

Last month U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Gabriel Escobar said there would be “consequences” if the Democratic Party chose someone to be leader who had been designated persona non grata by Washington.

Berisha is the fourth top Albanian official to be barred from entering the United States because of alleged involvement in corruption.

Fighting corruption has been post-communist Albania’s Achilles’ heel, strongly affecting the country’s democratic, economic and social development.

Follow Llazar Semini at https://twitter.com/lsemini

State
CBS Pittsburgh

Democratic Politicians Protest Pittsburgh Being Considered For 2024 Republican National Convention

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After the announcement Pittsburgh may be one of several cities where the 2024 Republican National Convention could be held, local Democratic politicians are speaking out. On Sunday, both District 9 City Councilman Rev. Ricky V. Burgess and Congressional candidate Jerry Dickinson publicly stated that they are opposed to the idea of the city hosting the convention. Burgess wrote a letter to VisitPITTSBURGH, which he says is encouraging the RNC to happen in the city, and asked them to withdraw their interest: “As disturbing as it is to learn that the Republican National Committee is considering...
PITTSBURGH, PA
AFP

More than 160 reported dead in Kazakhstan unrest

More than 160 people were reported Sunday to have died in several days of unrest in Kazakhstan and almost 6,000 have been arrested after riots in Central Asia's largest country. A government-run information portal on Sunday said that 164 people had been killed in the riots, including 103 in the largest city Almaty, which saw some of the fiercest clashes between protesters and security forces. 
PROTESTS
Axios

AOC tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has tested positive for COVID-19, her office confirmed in a statement Sunday evening. What they're saying: "She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance," the statement read.
CONGRESS & COURTS
