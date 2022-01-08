ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Attempted murder probe launched after man found with life-threatening injuries

By Katharine Hay
The Independent
 2 days ago

Police have launched an attempted murder investigation after a man was found seriously injured following an assault in Glasgow.

Two men were attacked at a property in Blochairn Place at about 10pm on Wednesday.

Shortly after, a car at the scene drove off at speed, police said.

One of the victims, a 39-year-old man, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital following the assault, where he was treated for life-threatening injuries.

We are keen to get more information about a car at the scene that moved off at speed in the direction of Royston Road

Detective Sergeant Stephen Palmer

Police said his arms, legs and face were seriously injured and will require “substantial treatment”, and they are treating the attack on him as attempted murder.

The other man, 41, suffered a minor injury.

Detective Sergeant Stephen Palmer said: “I am asking anyone who was in the area at the time who saw anything or has dashcam footage that can assist with our investigation to get in touch.

“In particular, we are keen to get more information about a car at the scene that moved off at speed in the direction of Royston Road.

“If you can help, please contact us on 101, quoting incident number 3101 of Wednesday January 5 2022, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

