Suspect exchanges gunfire with JSO following traffic stop

One hurt, one still on the run following JSO-involved shooting

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting on the city’s northside early Saturday. One suspect is still on the loose.

Police say they conducted a traffic stop around 1 am at Lem Turner and Dunn Avenue. Officers stopped a white sedan for a red light violation. The driver was cooperative, but when the officer noticed a front-seat passenger was wearing a bulletproof vest, the situation became suspicious.

The officer also noticed a smell of marijuana coming from the car, according to Chief of Investigations T.K. Waters.

“At that point, that passenger said I don’t talk to the police and refused to answer any questions”, Waters said.

The officer asked the four occupants to get out of the car, at which time he saw the passenger had a firearm on his body.

When the officer began to handcuff the passenger, he took a swing at the officer, started running and firing at police. Officers returned fire, and there was a running gun battle.

The suspect who was shot was seriously injured and his now hospitalized.

“Three of those others were caught. There is one still outstanding. I would ask the community to be vigilant. It’s a male, Hispanic male, about 20-25 years old”, said Waters.

Any witnesses are asked to contact JSO or Crime Stoppers.

©2022 Cox Media Group