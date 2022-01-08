Home renovation projects that can help sell your house

Hospitals worked Monday to save several people who were gravely injured in a Bronx apartment building fire as a clearer picture emerged of what caused New York City’s deadliest fire in three decades. Dozens of people were hospitalized after the fire Sunday, which authorities say broke out at around...
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol accused Rep. Jim Jordan of backtracking on his commitment to cooperate with it after the Ohio Republican said Sunday he would refuse to voluntarily appear before the panel. “Mr. Jordan has previously said that he would cooperate with the...
Bob Saget, the comedian best known for his role as Danny Tanner on "Full House" has died, the Orange County Sheriff's Office in Florida confirmed. He was 65. The Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted that deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes about an "unresponsive man in a hotel room." The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced dead on the scene, the sheriff's office said.
Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Monday said the U.S. and Russia have a better understanding of each other's concerns and priorities following a meeting between the two sides in Geneva triggered by Moscow’s military buildup on Ukraine’s border. Sherman, the number two diplomat in the State...
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago school leaders canceled class a fourth day in the nation’s third-largest district as negotiations with the teachers’ union over remote learning and other COVID-19 safety protocols failed to produce an agreement over the weekend. Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro...
The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) has launched its first TV ad attacking Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), who announced on Sunday that he will run for reelection. In the new ad, called “Himself,” the DSCC describes Johnson as a self-serving politician who has pushed for laws that will benefit him and his wealthy political donors.
The winners for the 2022 Golden Globes were announced Sunday. The awards show wasn't televised or streamed this year and featured no red carpet or audience. Instead, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) held a "private event" at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, and revealed winners on social media and via press release.
Pete Davidson mourned the loss of his friend Bob Saget on Sunday night, sharing a message about the late comedian on his friend's Instagram. Davidson's message was written in a note and shared on his friend and collaborator Dave Sirus' Instagram page. "I don't have social media so I asked Dave if he could post this for me," Davidson wrote. Sirus wrote "King of Staten Island" with Davidson and is also a writer on "Saturday Night Live."
