NBA insiders, Nets teammates agree on biggest challenges facing Kyrie Irving now that he’s back

By Brian Lewis
NYPost
NYPost
 2 days ago
Getty Images

Nearly midway through the schedule, Kyrie Irving finally made his season debut Wednesday in Indiana.

The Nets will only have Irving for half the remaining slate — the road games — and have to build up his wind, their chemistry on offense and cohesion on defense.

From players to coaches to impartial scouts that spoke with The Post, all know that’s a process that will unfold over the rest of the regular season. And ultimately be judged in the postseason.

NYPost

NYPost

