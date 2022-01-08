ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

A major crash involving two vehicles and a pedestrian reported on 610 South Loop at Cullen Boulevard (Houston, TX)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N6U2C_0dgJ7m3d00
A major crash involving two vehicles and a pedestrian reported on 610 South Loop at Cullen Boulevard (Houston, TX)Nationwide Report

All lanes on the 610 South Loop at Cullen Blvd were cleared after a major crash Friday involving two vehicles and a pedestrian. Three lanes of the South Loop were initially blocked due to the crash.

As per the initial information, the auto-pedestrian accident took place on the westbound lanes of the South Loop around 2 p.m. Friday [...]

Read More >>

January 8, 2022

Browse through Today's Texas Accident News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Nationwide Report

Pedestrian dead after being hit by a vehicle in Houston (Houston, TX)

Pedestrian dead after being hit by a vehicle in Houston (Houston, TX)Nationwide Report. One person was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Houston. As per the initial information, the emergency crews actively responded to the 900 block of the East Loop 610 near Clinton Road after getting reports of an auto-pedestrian crash. The pedestrian died as a result of the collision [...]
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
Houston, TX
Accidents
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Houston, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#South Loop#Traffic Accident#Texas Accident News
Nationwide Report

1 person hospitalized after a two-vehicle accident on US 183 (Austin, TX)

1 person hospitalized after a two-vehicle accident on US 183 (Austin, TX)Nationwide Report. At least one person received injuries following a traffic collision on US 183. As per the initial information, authorities actively responded to the 12000 block of southbound US 183 at about 9:30 a.m. after getting reports of a two-vehicle accident. The early reports showed that a vehicle and an 18-wheeler were involved in the collision [...]
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy