A major crash involving two vehicles and a pedestrian reported on 610 South Loop at Cullen Boulevard (Houston, TX) Nationwide Report

All lanes on the 610 South Loop at Cullen Blvd were cleared after a major crash Friday involving two vehicles and a pedestrian. Three lanes of the South Loop were initially blocked due to the crash.

As per the initial information, the auto-pedestrian accident took place on the westbound lanes of the South Loop around 2 p.m. Friday [...]

Read More >>

January 8, 2022

Browse through Today's Texas Accident News.