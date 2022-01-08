Avalanche Warning issued for Flathead, Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 06:16:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Oneida; Southern Oneida LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST TUESDAY WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Lake Effect Snow Warning, heavy lake effect snow. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches in northern Oneida County and 6 to 12 inches in southern Oneida County. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Northern Oneida and Southern Oneida counties. * WHEN...For the Lake Effect Snow Warning, until 1 AM EST Tuesday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 1 AM to 10 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute today. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates in the heaviest lake bands will be as high as 1 to 2 inches per hour. The heaviest snow accumulations will be in the northwestern portions of the county, and the lighter accumulations in the southeastern areas. Experimental content below...do not use operationally To view the experimental polygons please see: http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon COORD...4351 7509 4359 7519 4342 7550 4348 7581 4342 7586 4324 7586 4319 7539 4318 7509 4328 7516 4332 7509 TIME Y22M01D10T1200Z-Y22M01D10T1800Z COORD...4362 7509 4361 7516 4342 7550 4348 7581 4340 7586 4324 7586 4325 7553 4323 7530 4333 7522 4334 7509 TIME Y22M01D10T1800Z-Y22M01D11T0000Z COORD...4332 7558 4345 7573 4326 7622 4324 7645 4322 7608 4311 7648 4309 7628 4319 7598 4315 7581 4324 7559 TIME Y22M01D11T0000Z-Y22M01D11T0600Z

ONEIDA COUNTY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO