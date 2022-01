The rich are about to get richer. The Golden State Warriors, who already own the second-best record in the league and possess one of the leading MVP candidates in Stephen Curry and leading Defensive Player of the Year candidates in Draymond Green, are about to add one of the greatest shooters in history to their team. That shooter, of course, is Klay Thompson, who will make his long-anticipated return to NBA action Sunday vs. the Cavaliers, the Warriors star announced via Instagram on Saturday.

