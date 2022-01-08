ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

World champ, 19, dies after accidentally shooting himself

dallassun.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world junior skeet champion has died after reportedly shooting himself in the stomach by accident. Skeet star Cristian Ghilli fired a fatal shot into his abdomen while on a hunting trip with friends, according to Italian media. The 19-year-old was attended to by medics after an ambulance rushed...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Teen dies after being accidentally shot by police officer father

The 15-year-old son of a North Carolina police officer who was shot in the head by his father in an apparent accident last week has died.The teenager was shot at his home in Onslow County’s Haw Branch Road at around 4.30pm on 27 December by his father, who works for the Jacksonville police department.The Onslow County sheriff’s office confirmed on Thursday that the boy had died.The teen had suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Camp Lejeune’s Naval Medical Centre from where he was later transferred to Vidant Medical Centre, where he was declared dead.Police are investigating the shooting and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wbrz.com

Teen arrested after accidentally shooting father to death at Baton Rouge home

BATON ROUGE - A teenager accidentally killed his father when he opened fire inside his home Wednesday morning and now faces criminal charges. Family members said 43-year-old Mohammad Abdul Aziz was found shot to death at the home on E. Brookstown Drive near Prescott Road around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. According to sources, Aziz's 17-year-old heard a loud noise inside the home and started shooting.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Peru#Accident#Italian#Ansa#Isf#The Mixed Team
CBS Sacramento

Husband Suspected Of Shooting, Killing Wife In Front Of Children In Antelope Dies After Shooting Himself

ANTELOPE (CBS13) — Crime scene investigators were out at a home in Antelope on Wednesday morning for an apparent murder-suicide case. The scene was along Aborath and Rockbury ways, near Walerga Road. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, a husband is suspected of shooting and killing his wife in the garage of a home in the neighborhood, right in front of children. Deputies say the husband then shot himself. A child was able to call 911. The husband was not expected to survive his injuries, deputies said. He died from his injuries early Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office confirmed. The children are now safe with family members. No other details, including the names of anyone involved, has been released at this point in the investigation.
ANTELOPE, CA
WLBT

Canton teen arrested for manslaughter after deadly ‘accidental’ shooting

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A teenager in Canton is behind bars for accidentally shooting and killing another teenager on Christmas Day, according to police. Canton Police Chief Otha Brown said Brandon Moore, 17, accidentally shot Naya Jackson, 18. The incident happened around midnight at the Links apartments on Highway 51.
CANTON, MS
KSLA

Man dies after apartment shooting

The Louisiana Supreme Court has reinstated a vaccine mandate at one of the state’s largest hospital systems. Max and his grandparents Drue and Gary Roberts were among the first to receive a COVID-19 vaccine this afternoon in Texarkana. La. Supreme Court rules Ochsner's vaccine mandate can stand. Updated: 11...
CADDO PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abcnews4.com

SBI investigating after daughter of retired sheriff's captain accidentally shoots self

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — State officials are now investigating an accidental shooting that happened on Christmas day in Henderson County. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NCSBI) is involved in the investigation of a three-year-old girl who got ahold of a handgun and shot herself Saturday around 2:30 p.m. in the Edneyville community near the Dollar Plus store on Chimney Rock Road.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
Black Enterprise

5-Year-Old Playing With A Lighter Near A Christmas Tree Possibly Started Philadelphia Rowhome Fire That Killed 12

Investigators are considering that a 5-year-old playing with a lighter near a Christmas tree might have caused the blaze that killed 12 people in a Philadelphia rowhome. Authorities included the possibility of a child igniting the fire in a recent search warrant as investigators searched for the cause of the city’s deadliest blaze in more than a century, Fox 29 reports. The Wednesday fire took the lives of two sisters, several of their children, and others.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

At least seven dead and three missing after canyon wall collapses onto motorboats on lake in Brazil

At least seven people have died and three others are missing after a huge slab of rock fell from a cliff face onto tourist boats on a lake in Brazil.A further 32 people were injured, nine of them seriously, after a canyon wall plunged into the water and onto motorboats on Furnas lake in Capitolio, Minas Gerais state, on Saturday.Videos posted on social media showed a cluster of small boats near the cliff face when the rock smashed into the water, landing on two of the vessels. Onlookers could be heard screaming as other boats close to the scene...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Slate

Video Shows Huge Wall of Rock Collapse on Boaters in Brazil, Killing at Least Seven

Videos published on social media show the terrifying moment a massive rock face separated from a cliff wall and crashed on top of several tourist boats on a lake in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais on Saturday. At least seven people—three women and four men—were killed and at least three remained missing by the time rescue workers paused their search late Saturday. A total of 32 people were injured, although 23 only had minor injuries and were discharged shortly after arriving in the hospital. One person was in critical condition.
ACCIDENTS
iheart.com

Young Dolph Murder Suspect Posts On Instagram Amid Manhunt

The man suspected of killing Young Dolph has reportedly emerged on social media amid a manhunt for his arrest. On Saturday (January 8), a series of Instagram messages referencing the beloved Memphis rapper's November killing were posted to an account linked to Johnson. "Turning Myself In Monday @201 I'm Innocent,"...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy