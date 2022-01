The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations finally gets underway today, after a Covid-enforced delay of one year, as hosts Cameroon face Burkina Faso.Cabo Verde and Ethiopia are the other nations in Group A, with those teams meeting later in the evening.Neither of the opening fixture’s countries are considered among the absolute front-runners to win, with Cameroon around fifth-favourites for overall glory in the tournament on home soil.They have plenty of established players in Europe, though the only Premier League-based individual in this game is Aston Villa’s Bertrand Traore, representing Burkina Faso.Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.When...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO