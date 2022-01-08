ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, GA

Ahmaud Arbery Murderers’ Prison Sentencing: Black Man’s Killers Learn Fate

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe parents of Ahamuad Arbery will be present in a Georgia courtroom when their son’s three convicted murderers are scheduled to be sentenced on Friday for the brutal and brazen killing of the unarmed Black jogger in a case that centered on race and captivated the world’s...

blackchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Sharpton says life sentences for 3 men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery murder 'not justice, it's accountability'

Civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton said life sentences handed down to the three men involved in Ahmaud Arbery’s murder was "not justice, it's accountability." Sharpton, founder of the civil rights group National Action Network (NAN), was outspoken throughout the Arbery trial calling it a "lynching in the 21st century" and accused comments made by the defense attorneys as "some of the most racist statements in a court of law that I've heard."
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gough, GA
County
Glynn County, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Brunswick, GA
Brunswick, GA
Crime & Safety
Glynn County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
AFP

Life in jail for killers of Black American jogger

Three white men convicted of murdering African American jogger Ahmaud Arbery after chasing him in their pickup trucks were sentenced to life in prison Friday in a case that highlighted US tensions over racial justice. Travis McMichael, 35, and his father Gregory McMichael, 66, were sentenced to life without parole, while their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, who had a less-direct role in the murder and cooperated with investigators, was given life with the possibility of parole. The three were convicted in November of multiple counts of murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment for chasing down 25-year-old Arbery on February 23, 2020 as he ran through their Satilla Shores neighborhood near Brunswick, in the southern US state of Georgia. Pronouncing the sentence, Georgia Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley called the murder "a tragedy on many, many levels."
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Jackson
Person
Greg Mcmichael
Person
Ben Crump
Sand Hills Express

Judge to reconsider trucker’s 110-year prison sentence

A judge has scheduled a resentencing hearing for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, the truck driver sentenced to 110 years in prison for a 2019 crash that left four dead and several others injured near Denver. Aguilera-Mederos, 26, was convicted of 27 charges, including vehicular homicide. Under minimum sentencing laws, he was sentenced...
PUBLIC SAFETY
thesource.com

Sentencing For The 3 Men Convicted of Killing Ahmaud Arbery Happens Today

The three white men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery will be sentenced today. Travis and Greg McMichael along with William “Roddie” Bryan all face minimum sentences of life in prison in the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. Arbery was killed while jogging in Brunswick, Georgia, in February...
PUBLIC SAFETY
blackchronicle.com

Ohio Police Kill Black Man Who Shot In The Air On New Year’s Day

Most people are aware of the New Year’s Eve tradition of shooting guns in the air at and around midnight to celebrate the coming of the new year. A lot of people hate it and think it’s dangerous, but no reasonable person believes someone should lose their life over the practice.
CANTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Sentencing#Prison#Fates#Killers#Black Man#Superior Court#Mcmichaels
Black Enterprise

Louisiana Man Who Spent 47 Years In Prison Is Rearrested At Prison Gate On Day Of Parole

A Louisiana man who served 47 years in prison is still incarcerated nine months after his parole date and two court decisions ordering his release. On March 18, the Louisiana Board of Pardons and Committee on Parole voted unanimously to release Bobby Sneed from Angola Prison. Sneed was sentenced to life for his role in a 1974 fatal robbery. During the robbery, Sneed served as a lookout and did not witness the fatal shooting, but was charged with second-degree murder.
LOUISIANA STATE
The US Sun

Who is Gregory McMichael’s wife?

ON January 7, 2022, Gregory McMichael, who along with his son Trevor McMichael, was sentenced to life in prison for murdering Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia in 2020. Gregory’s wife was present in court during the verdict. Who is Gregory McMichael’s wife?. McMichael is married to wife Leigh McMichael,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Inmate Serving 241 Years in Prison Granted Parole

Bobby Bostic. Photo by Missouri Department of Corrections. (Missourinet) A Missouri man sentenced to 241 years in prison will be paroled sometime late next year. 42-year-old Bobby Bostic was just 16 when he and another young man were arrested in St. Louis for robbing a group of people delivering holiday presents and shooting two of the victims, both of whom survived. The judge who sentenced Bostic to more than two centuries behind bars now regrets the harsh sentence and actively supported his parole. Bostic’s parole is thanks in large part to a new state law that makes offenders serving “de facto” life sentences for non-homicide crimes committed as juveniles eligible for parole after serving 15 years.
PUBLIC SAFETY
HuffingtonPost

Capitol Rioter Who Bragged About Her 'Infamy' Sentenced To Prison

A Donald Trump supporter who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and then bragged about her “infamy” in an Instagram post was sentenced to one month behind bars and a year of supervised release on Friday. Gracyn Courtright, who was a senior at the University of Kentucky...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy