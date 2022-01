Signing up for Social Security at 70 means snagging a higher benefit for life. While doing so may help you financially, waiting that long may not be an option. The decision to delay Social Security isn't an easy one. After all, it's hard to sit tight and wait for a large amount of money you know you're entitled to get. But if you hold off on claiming Social Security until age 70, you'll be rewarded in a very big way.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO