Elco honors longtime youth basketball coach Joe Kirsch

Perhaps they won it for old Coach Blue. Either way, you can bet Joe Kirsch was pretty happy with the way the night turned out.

Kirsch, nicknamed "Coach Blue", was honored at halftime of Friday night's Lancaster Catholic at Elco boys basketball game for his five decades of service as a youth coach to the Elco School District and the Myerstown Lions Club.

KIrsch also received an added gift in the form of the Raiders' 52-50 come-from-behind victory over Lancaster Catholic, which kept them in sole possession of first place in Section 4. Trailing 42-35 after three quarters, Elco rallied for the win behind Dallas George's two tiebreaking free throws with 1.5 seconds left.