Sinead O’Connor’s missing son found dead aged 17

Sinead O’Connor paid a heartbreaking tribute to her son Shane, 17, saying the teenager ‘decided to end his earthly struggle today.’. Sinead O’Connor is mourning the loss of her 17-year-old son Shane, who reportedly died by suicide. The “Nothing Compares 2 U” musician announced his death on Twitter early Saturday, January 8, writing, “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.” In a second tweet, she added, “We will always be together. No boundary can separate us.”

