World

Sinead O’Connor’s missing son found dead aged 17

Shropshire Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShane O’Connor was found in the Bray area of Wicklow, Republic of Ireland. Sinead O’Connor’s son Shane has died at the age of 17, representatives of the Irish singer have confirmed. Officers in Ireland said they recovered a body in the Bray area of Wicklow on...

Comments / 20

Sherri Jessee
2d ago

so very sorry for your loss PRAYING for you and your family

The Guardian

Sinéad O’Connor criticises Irish authorities after death of son Shane

Sinéad O’Connor has criticised the Irish authorities after the death of her 17-year-old son, Shane, whom she alleges left hospital while “on suicide watch”. The singer announced the news of Shane’s death on social media on Saturday, writing: “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God.
Marietta Daily Journal

Sinead O’Connor’s teen son dies by suicide: ‘May no one follow his example’

Sinead O’Connor has revealed that her teenage son, Shane, has died by suicide days after he went missing. The Irish-born musician took to Twitter Friday to share the news. “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God,” wrote O’Connor, 55. “May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example.”
Sinead O’Conner’s 17-Year-Old Son Dies From Apparent Suicide

Sinead O’Conner had shared with her social media followers that her son, Shane O’Conner, had died. “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God,” she wrote on Twitter. “May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”
NME

Sinéad O’Connor pays tribute to 17-year-old son following his death

Sinéad O’Connor has paid tribute to her 17-year-old son Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor following his death on Friday (January 7). Writing on social media, Sinéad said: “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”
HollywoodLife

Sinead O’Connor Mourns Tragic Death Of 17-Year-Old Son: ‘I Love You So Much’

Sinead O’Connor paid a heartbreaking tribute to her son Shane, 17, saying the teenager ‘decided to end his earthly struggle today.’. Sinead O’Connor is mourning the loss of her 17-year-old son Shane, who reportedly died by suicide. The “Nothing Compares 2 U” musician announced his death on Twitter early Saturday, January 8, writing, “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.” In a second tweet, she added, “We will always be together. No boundary can separate us.”
The Independent

Sinéad O’Connor calls out ‘evil’ Irish state and hospital after teenage son’s death

Sinéad O’Connor has condemned the Irish state after the death of her 17-year-old son, Shane.The singer announced the news of her teenage son’s death on Twitter in the early hours of 8 January, writing: “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God.“May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”Shane had been reported missing two days before his death. O’Connor had previously said Shane was “on suicide...
The Independent

‘He was a beautiful boy and I loved him’: Shane MacGowan shares support for Sinéad O’Connor after death of teenage son

Shane MacGowan has shared a message of support for Sinéad O’Connor after the death of her 17-year-old son Shane.The “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer announced the news of her teenage son’s death on Twitter in the early hours of 8 January, writing: “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God.“May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”Shane had been reported missing two days before his death....
