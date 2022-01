We have an affinity for animal stories on this program, also for BJ Leiderman, who does our theme music. And today, we celebrate Methuselah. Methuselah is an Australian lungfish who resides at the California Academy of Sciences' Steinhart Aquarium in San Francisco, and she is over 90 years of age. Now, that's somewhat younger than her namesake, one of Noah's ancestors, who, it is said, lived to be 969 years old, but this formidable lungfish is believed to be the most senior living fish in any aquarium or zoo in the United States and possibly the world.

ANIMALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO