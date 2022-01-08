ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your Turn: In the house of democracy, there are no enemies ... except unbridled power

By Anthony Akubue
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
 2 days ago
What is happening to President Abraham Lincoln’s democracy, the democracy that the 16th president of the United States defined as government of the people by the people and for the people? Abraham Lincoln’s democracy has come under unprecedented attack for its inclusivity, among other things.

Unfortunately and sadly, politics has evolved lately into a means of provoking and fostering this attack. It is not anymore about the progress of our country as the beacon of democracy — the envy of countries across the world — and about the well-being of her entire citizens.

Politics has become all about the pursuit of power for its own sake and self-aggrandizement. Some politicians no longer seek power to make our great country and her citizens better. The consolidation of power in politics has become a tool used willy-nilly to flout the constitution of the United States, to filibuster away needed and necessary legislations, to discourage compromise in any legislative negotiations, to deny credit to whom it is due, to arrest the progress of our country and her hard-working, tax-paying loyal citizens.

Take, for example, the bill for the inception of a national commission to investigate the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the United States Capitol (similar to the Sept. 11, 2001 commission) which was filibustered and prevented from being brought to be voted up or down in the United States Senate by a vote count of 54-35.

The Freedom of Voting Rights Bill was stopped from proceeding to the debate stage in the Senate by a vote of 51-49, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, being the lone Republican to vote with Senate Democrats. As intended, the bill would improve ballot access for Americans, protect against election sabotage, stop dark money, limit the influence of special interest money in politics and put an end to partisan gerrymandering.

The Democrats have not been united either. There are 50 Democrats (actually 48 but the two independent senators caucus and vote with Democrats), and 50 Republicans. At a CNN town hall, President Joe Biden remarked, laughing out loud, “Look, you have 50 Democrats, everyone is a president. Every single one. So, you got to work things out.”

No other two have taken advantage of this prophesy of President Joe Biden than Sens. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Arizona. The Build Back Better Bill, or the reconciliation bill as it is also known, has been held hostage by these two Democratic senators for reasons that have either remained undisclosed, pretentious or mendacious. Among the Democratic goal items this bill pertains includes raising taxes on corporations and the very wealthy, expanding Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act, a child tax credit and a Green New Deal initiative.

Loyal opposition in our context no longer means loyalty to the constitution of the United States of America, or to our democratic institutions and principles. Partisan and party-focused politics now reign freely and unbridled. In a short article he titled “The New Meaning of ‘Loyal Opposition,” Cornell University Professor Glenn C. Altschuler quoted Michael Ignatieff that “the saving assumption of loyal opposition…is that ‘in the house of democracy, there are no enemies.’ When politicians treat each other as enemies, ‘legislatures replace relevance with pure partisanship. Party discipline reigns supreme …negotiation and compromise are rarely practiced, and debate within the chamber becomes as venomously personal as it is politically meaningless.’”

Furthermore, speaking the truth and doing what is right have become anathema and offensive. Racism, prejudice, injustice and marginalization have become the new normal and reign unfettered. God-fearing good people are abused, mocked, threatened and vilified for showing integrity, compassion and displaying bipartisanship in what they do. Good people are confronted with meaningless criticisms and attacks.

Perhaps Charlie Chaplin was right in saying that “you need power only when you want to do something harmful; otherwise, love is enough to get everything done.”

People argue that observing COVID-19 protocols and precautionary measures are personal choices that should be left up to individuals. The same people blame President Biden and his administration for why the disease is lasting too long. Go figure!

In any case, methinks President Joe Biden is a God-fearing honest man determined to do what is right for the common good. He deserves to be encouraged.

— This is the opinion of St. Cloud resident Anthony Akubue. Submit a Your Turn of your own by emailing it to columns@stcloudtimes.com.

