ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, CA

LL Flooring

rosevilletoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom inspiration to installation, get the floors you’ll love at LL Flooring. We have a team of flooring...

www.rosevilletoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
veranda.com

17 Kitchen Floor Tile Ideas That Are As Durable As They Are Chic

Whether you're an aspiring chef who spends countless hours experimenting in the kitchen, or you see a cook space as the perfect location for heating up last night's pizza and whipping up a favorite cocktail, the kitchen is the heart of the home for us all. It's important to get the design of these spaces right, whether you're working with a small kitchen or have multiple kitchen areas or if you prefer an all-white cooking area to maximalist-inspired rooms.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

The 10 Best Bathroom Redos of 2021, from Builder-Grade Refreshes to Vintage Overhauls

Bathrooms have a knack for getting away from their users. At first, a black spot of dirty grout doesn’t seem so bad, and neither does awkwardly placed shower rods or old-fashioned vanities. Even the most unfortunate colors have a way of drifting into the background after a while, especially when the focus can stay on skincare and tooth-brushing routines. And then, once you realize one problem, it’s like finally being able to acknowledge them all.
INTERIOR DESIGN
royalexaminer.com

4 affordable alternatives to hardwood floors

If you want the high-end look of hardwood floors without the hefty price tag, there are more affordable options. Here’s an overview. This type of flooring can be designed to look like wood but has all the benefits of vinyl. It’s scuff, dent, and scratch-resistant and will stand up to everyday wear and tear. Furthermore, certain types of vinyl planks feature click-lock technology, which makes them easy to install.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Indy100

8 best online furniture stores to browse for new home furnishings

You need furniture, and we’re here to show you the best. Check out our favorite online stores for the stuff below! If you don’t see something you like here, check back in the future as we’ll be updating this piece periodically with our new discoveries and faves. Modern Furniture OnlineMFO specializes in “clean, sleek design” for the modern customer who likes a contemporary feel, moderate prices, and excellent customer service including free white glove delivery for buyers in NYC, New Jersey, and Philadelphia on orders over $999. Standouts we noticed include the Turin Platform Bed pictured above that features built-in...
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Lifestyle
Roseville, CA
Lifestyle
City
Roseville, CA
Roseville, CA
Business
designertrapped.com

The Best Colorful Shower Curtains

It may be a necessity, but your shower curtain doesn't have to be boring! Add a bright pop of style to your bathroom with one of these amazing colorful shower curtains while keeping your floor nice and dry. This post contains affiliate links for your convenience. Click here for my...
HOME & GARDEN
Family Handyman

12 Modern Table Lamps for 2022

These expert-approved table lamps will instantly upgrade your space. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. 1 / 13.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ll Flooring
WATE

Decoration services all year-round

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Need help taking down your Christmas decorations down and swapping them out for something even better?. Design Décor has been helping you add a little extra charm with mobile decoration service. They can help bring your home to life in all four seasons. Whether...
KNOXVILLE, TN
paradisenewsfl.com

New Closet Today

Supply chain issues continue to frustrate peoples’ plans for renovations. It took us 15 months, for example, to get replacement windows. That is just one reason we were excited to introduce you to Tony at www.NewClosetToday.com. They are a local company, whose closet systems are semi-custom. They use high quality, genuine ClosetMaid, Florida-built closet systems that can suit almost any space. They keep systems and accessories in stock and ready to install immediately. Installations are quick and clean, so you’ll be enjoying your new closet before you know it.With in-stock, customizable closet systems and transparent up-front pricing, they eliminate the need for lengthy design processes and uncomfortable sales pitches – saving you hundreds or thousands of dollars compared to the cost of traditional custom closets. Up-front online pricing includes removal of your old shelving, filling of nail/screw holes and installation of your new closet system. Sorry, they don’t paint, but there are a couple advertising in Paradise NEWS.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Lima News

Jerry Zezima: The fab floor

This old man, he is dumb, he played knickknack with some rum. The geezer in question is, naturally, yours truly. And I am floored to tell you that in order to get new flooring in the dining room and the living room of my house, I moved approximately 1,387 knickknacks, tchotchkes (I had to look up how to spell that) and, yes, bottles of booze from one room to another.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Apartment Therapy

5 Things You Should Never Say When Viewing a House for Sale

Some sellers put a little more effort and money into getting their homes ready to sell, whether it’s painting over vibrant orange walls with warm neutral colors or replacing carpet with laminate flooring. But if you walk into an outdated home whose style might not suit yours, you should probably hold off making that known right away. Focus on renovations to match your lifestyle after you seal the deal.
REAL ESTATE
BGR.com

Best tablets in 2022: Perfectly portable for play and productivity

A great tablet with a bright, crisp screen and processing power can be transformative when it comes to mobile entertainment. You can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows on the go with it, but you can also get some work done on your commute, enjoy games, or just chill and listen to music. Tablets are a dime a dozen and most electronics manufacturers have their own brand, making it difficult to discern which one is the best for your budget and unique use case. We've put together this guide to help you track down the best tablets. There are several...
ELECTRONICS
GOBankingRates

11 Best Side Hustles For 2022

Having a side hustle offers a rewarding way for you to earn extra money. Here's our take of 11 best side hustle ideas you can try today to start earning more! Read on to learn more.
JOBS
rosevilletoday.com

Pandora, Spotify, & YouTube Music compared

Streaming services offer different strengths for music fans. Roseville, Calif.- Put a few music fans in the room and it won’t be long before they begin putting the question on the table; which streaming music service is the best?. To date, it seems there’s no clear path to consensus...
ROSEVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy