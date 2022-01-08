ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Albania: Politician's supporters storm party headquarters

By LLAZAR SEMINI
 2 days ago

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Police in Albania used a water cannon trick and tear gas to disperse protests who broke into the headquarters of the country’s main opposition party in an internal squabble over the party's leadership. Scores of officers pushed back hundreds of protesters who had...

The Independent

Albanian opposition supporters clash over party leadership

Albanian police intervened on Saturday to move away protesters who broke into the headquarters of the country’s main opposition party in an internal squabble over the party's leadership.Police used a water cannon truck and tear gas, and scores of officers pushed away hundreds of protesters who had stormed the ground floor of the center-right Democratic Party’s headquarters. They detained and removed some protesters.A group led by former party leader Sali Berisha used iron bars and hammers to break open the main doors of the building. Party staff used tear gas to try to prevent them breaking in before the...
Lulzim Basha
Edi Rama
Sali Berisha
