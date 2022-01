I have undertaken the horrendous thing: the Men’s Health New Year Reboot Challenge. There, I have said it! You will laugh at me, as you would at a consumptive tramp swanning around on K. Street, affecting the airs of a Hemsworth brother. But know that I am utterly resolved to carry out the grim task of refreshing my body and soul after another year of loneliness and squalor. And if I happen to get cut in the process—would I, Raskolnikov, object?

