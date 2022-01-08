First Warning Forecast: Highs in the 30s today, near 60 with rain on the way Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A period of extreme cold begins Monday for the region, with highs in Philadelphia struggling to hit freezing to start the work week. Blustery conditions will keep wind chills in the teens for most of the day. Some atmospheric parameters are in the right spot for a possible late afternoon snow squall for the north and west. Some models show an isolated squall possibly reaching Philadelphia around 4 or 5 p.m. Monday. The dangerous cold enters the picture Tuesday, with wind chills near zero degrees. In the Poconos, they will be -20 degrees. The forecast shows a record-tying low of 15 degrees for Philadelphia Tuesday, tying the 1893 record. On Wednesday morning, the forecast shows a record low for the city with 13 degrees. The record is 14 degrees in 1981. Wednesday’s forecast shows less wind than earlier in the week.

