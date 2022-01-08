First Warning Forecast: Highs in the 30s today, near 60 with rain on the way Sunday
By April Loveland
Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast. High pressure will keep us dry and sunny today. The sunshine will be deceiving, as highs will struggle to get out of the 30s!. Mostly clear overnight with lows in the upper 20s to near 30. A cold front will approach the region...
BOSTON (CBS) — A cold front pushed through the area overnight allowing temps to tumble and the commute could be tricky Monday morning. Watch out for black ice as you head out the door and plan for some extra time for traveling.
This front is the leading edge of much colder air, and it won’t be the only drop in temps we get this week. A blast of cold straight from the Arctic will move in Monday night into Tuesday.
Tuesday will be, by far, the coldest day of the season so far with highs in the single digits and teens. Temperatures...
Temps below freezing early Monday morning with wet roads overnight. There will be a refreeze on untreated roads and surfaces. Scattered power outages are possible. A bitter cold blast Monday and Tuesday. The risk of dangerous driving conditions will continue Monday morning — after freezing rain coated parts of the...
Colder air continues to filter in behind a cold front that's currently in the offshore waters. Clouds will gradually clear this morning, giving way to mostly sunny skies. High pressure will be building in, so brisk northerly winds are expected into the afternoon. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 50s, but it will feel cooler because of the wind.
A chance for showers off & on through the day. A heavy downpour or storm is possible as well. Not a washout though, with 30% coverage at the peak. Highs in the upper 70s. Clearing skies after sunset with much cooler temps overnight with lows in the 40s to mid 50s.
Any leftover rainfall will come to an end Sunday evening. It'll be back to a winter chill tonight as lows drop into the lower 40s for most of us. Brisk northerly winds will put wind chills in the 30s first thing Monday morning.
Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast. Get ready for a chilly week… Temperatures will fall from the 50s to 40s to 30s this morning. It will still be windy this morning with north winds at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph. Clouds will clear out through midday, and we will see mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Temperatures will struggle to reach the 40s this afternoon, but the wind will start to relax.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue this evening, eventually ending by 9-10pm as a cold front moves through. Behind the front, we will see another drop in temperatures. Lows will be in the low to mid 40s overnight. A breezy north wind will make it feel like the 30s out...
ST. LOUIS – Monday morning starts out with temperatures in the teens. There will be mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the 30s Monday afternoon. It will be dry, quiet, and milder Tuesday. Those conditions will continue through Thursday. Highs will be above normal in the 40s and 50s. There is a chance for rain by Friday.
After a weekend of snow and icy roads, Connecticut should expect a few days of bitter cold early in the week, with Tuesday especially dangerous, according to forecasts. Gary Lessor, chief meteorologist at the Western Connecticut State University Weather Center, said Monday should be partly sunny and 25 to 30 degrees, but a late day snow shower or flurry is possible as an Arctic front comes ...
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue this evening, eventually ending by 9-10pm as a cold front moves through. Behind the front, we will see another drop in temperatures. Lows will be in the low to mid 40s overnight. A breezy north wind will make it feel like the 30s out...
CHICAGO (CBS) — Cold temperatures have returned and will stick around for a few days before a warmup.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and a low temperature of 9 degrees.
Monday will be mostly sunny. High temperatures will reach 17 degrees.
Expect cold to last through Tuesday, but then comes a nice warm up to near 40 degrees by Wednesday!
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A period of extreme cold begins Monday for the region, with highs in Philadelphia struggling to hit freezing to start the work week. Blustery conditions will keep wind chills in the teens for most of the day.
Some atmospheric parameters are in the right spot for a possible late afternoon snow squall for the north and west. Some models show an isolated squall possibly reaching Philadelphia around 4 or 5 p.m. Monday.
The dangerous cold enters the picture Tuesday, with wind chills near zero degrees. In the Poconos, they will be -20 degrees. The forecast shows a record-tying low of 15 degrees for Philadelphia Tuesday, tying the 1893 record.
On Wednesday morning, the forecast shows a record low for the city with 13 degrees. The record is 14 degrees in 1981. Wednesday’s forecast shows less wind than earlier in the week.
Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Good Sunday evening! We had a 30°+ warm-up today as temperatures soared into the low to mid 60s, courtesy strong southerly winds. Don't get used to the warmth though. A cold front is racing our way, bringing us widespread rain and a return of cold air.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Brrr. The cold has moved back in overnight and most of the week is going to see temperatures on the cold side.
Over the next week, I only have two days, Wednesday and Thursday, with the average daily temperature above normal.
The coldest weather will be in place over the next 24 hours with Tuesday morning lows bottoming out in single digits.
Not only is today going to be cold with the temperature, but wind speeds won’t make things feel much better.
Wind chills will hit double digits this afternoon. Morning wind chills will be down in...
