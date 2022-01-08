ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday Fallout: Analyzing Stunning News, Teases on WWE SmackDown, AEW Rampage

By The Doctor Chris Mueller
Bleacher Report
 2 days ago

Last week's SmackDown was a year-in-review show for 2021, but the blue brand was back in full swing this week to make Friday the official night of wrestling once again alongside All Elite Wrestling's Rampage. Brock Lesnar made good on his promise to show up on SmackDown to confront...

bleacherreport.com

wrestlinginc.com

WWE SmackDown Results – WWE Day 1 Fallout, Street Fight Title Match Headlines, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. – The post-WWE Day 1 edition of SmackDown on FOX opens up with a video package looking at how new WWE Champion Brock Lesnar reunited with Paul Heyman on this week’s RAW, just days after winning the title at Day 1. We’re now live from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut as Michael Cole welcomes us to the first SmackDown of 2022. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee.
WWE
411mania.com

Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Alright everyone, welcome to the first Smackdown of 2022. Tonight Roman Reigns is back after a positive COVID test kept him out of the Day 1 PPV and he’ll be addressing the situation with Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar. Speaking of your new WWE champion, Brock Lesnar has carte blanche to appear on whatever show he wants so he’ll be here tonight and we’ll get some weird kind of confrontation between them. Sami Zayn will take on Rick Boogs as Zayn tries to build momentum ahead of his shot at the Intercontinental champion Shinsuke Nakamura. The big match tonight will be a Street Fight for the Smackdown tag team titles as the Usos defend them once again against New Day. The Royal Rumble is also starting to loom on the horizon, so expect talk of that to start permeating the show as well. Well that’s enough preamble, let’s get to the action.
WWE
411mania.com

Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 1.07.22

WWE
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Mickie James
Person
Seth Rollins
Person
Britt Baker
Person
Sammy Guevara
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Paul Heyman
Person
Jamie Hayter
AEW Rampage: Hectic No DQ match closes the show

AEW Rampage is from New Jersey. It’s on the eve of the inaugural Battle of the Belts. Jake Atlas wrestled his first AEW match on Dark, where he defeated Serpentico. He was announced as All Elite the following day. He makes his AEW television debut tonight. The Nightmare Family’s...
WWE
411mania.com

Sanders’ AEW Rampage Review 1.7.22

Hey hey hey! If it’s Friday you know what that means! I’m Lee Sanders and I’m back with your AEW RAMPAGE recap and review! A solid card this week as we go deeper into AEW week as don’t forget this Saturday on TNT is AEW’s BATTLE OF THE BELTS special. Tonight’s RAMPAGE sees Adam Cole vs. Jake Atlas. Meanwhile, Hook vs. Aaron Solo. Also, AEW Women’s Champion Dr. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. Riho & Ruby Soho. And in the main event, a No Disqualification match as Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz vs. Daniel Garcia & 2point0.
WWE
firstsportz.com

How many times did Triple H marry?

WWE legend Paul Michael Levesque, famous by his ring name Triple H, is currently working as a creator and executive producer of NXT. His wrestling career in WWE took an interesting turn when he started dating the daughter of the WWE company’s boss. This WWE Hall of Fame superstar finally tied the knot with her in 2003. Now, let us find out how many times he did marry.
RELATIONSHIPS
firstsportz.com

SURPRISE! Stephanie McMahon dated this guy before marrying Triple H!

American businesswoman and retired female professional wrestler Stephanie McMahon Levesque, famously known by Stephanie McMahon is currently working as the Chief Brand Officer in WWE. Though she has not wrestled in recent years, her presence was always prominent as an authority figure in all WWE brands. Stephanie tied the knot...
WWE
firstsportz.com

Who was Seth Rollins with before marrying Becky Lynch?

On December 4, 2020, Seth Rollins, who is currently married to Becky Lynch, welcomed his baby girl, Roux. Since January 2019, the former Universal Champion has started dating the Irish celebrity. But who did the former shield member date before marrying Becky? Let’s have a look. Seth Rollins’ ex-fiance...
ClutchPoints

Stephanie McMahon’s net worth in 2021

Stephanie McMahon is a retired professional wrestler and the current Chief Brand Officer of the WWE. She still regularly appears in various episodes of Raw, Smackdown and NXT. She is a fourth-generation wrestling promoter as a member of the McMahon family, and she has been in the business since her teenage years. In this article, we will take a look at Stephanie McMahon’s net worth in 2021.
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Joe Rogan laments Amanda Nunes’ performance at UFC 269: ‘It’s inexcusable to be that tired in the second round’

This past weekend, Julianna Peña authored one of the biggest upsets in UFC history when she submitted Amanda Nunes at UFC 269 to become the new women’s bantamweight champion. As with any major upset, the conversation quickly turned to whether Nunes, who was a -1000 favorite heading into the fight, had taken the challenger lightly, and UFC commentator Joe Rogan seems to think that was part of it.
FanSided

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 preview and prediction

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley fight for the second time. Will the rematch be different than their first meeting? FanSided has an answer. Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley meet in an unexpected boxing rematch on Saturday, Dec. 18. It’s an event that came together quickly but should provide some intrigue.
firstsportz.com

Jake Paul mounts fresh attack on UFC President Dana White over raised PPV prices to $74.99

The non-sensical rivalry between a fighter and a fight business owner seems to never end and in today’s news, yet again, Youtuber-cum-boxer Jake Paul comes to take another dig at UFC President Dana White against whom he is going intense back and forth on Twitter for the past few days. As for now, Paul decided to attack the increment of UFC’s pay-per-view prices. The previous PPV price was $69.99 for each event which goes up to $74.99 now.
UFC
ClutchPoints

Francis Ngannou has bonkers boxing demand for new contract

Francis Ngannou is heading into his possible last fight in the UFC when he defends his heavyweight title on January 22. The Cameroonian heavyweight recently revealed some of the demands he has for his new contract, they involve boxing. Francis Ngannou isn’t simply motivated by money, he has always wanted...
TYSON FURY
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star Shows Off New Look

The wrestling world is still processing the mass WWE releases from the last few years, and the company has certainly let go of some surprising names. Karrion Kross was one of the names who happened to get cut, and since then the former NXT Champion has updated his look a little bit.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Title Match With Stipulation Announced For WWE SmackDown

Tonight’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown is set to take place from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT and it will continue the build up for the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Ahead of the show WWE has announced that WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will come face to face...
WWE
KHON2

Max Holloway withdraws from UFC 272 fight due to injury

Max Holloway has withdrawn from his UFC 272 bout against Alexander Volkanovski due to injury, per ESPN’s Brett Okamoto. The fight between Holloway and Volkanovski was for the UFC men’s featherweight belt. Holloway re-aggravated a previous injury, per Okamoto. A replacement for Holloway has yet to be named.
UFC

