Longview, TX

Authorities identified 37-year-old Laytonya Washington who died after a single-vehicle crash in Longview (Longview, TX)

 2 days ago

Authorities identified 37-year-old Laytonya Washington who lost her life after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday night on Loop 281 in Longview.

As per the initial information, the fatal car accident took place in the 3500 block of W. Loop 281. The investigation reports showed that Laytonya Washington, from Longview, was driving north [...]

January 8, 2022

Browse through Today's Texas Accident News.

Accidents
