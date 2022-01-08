Authorities identified 37-year-old Laytonya Washington who died after a single-vehicle crash in Longview (Longview, TX)

1 person hospitalized after a two-vehicle accident on US 183 (Austin, TX)Nationwide Report. At least one person received injuries following a traffic collision on US 183. As per the initial information, authorities actively responded to the 12000 block of southbound US 183 at about 9:30 a.m. after getting reports of a two-vehicle accident. The early reports showed that a vehicle and an 18-wheeler were involved in the collision [...]

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO