Here Are the Chances BTS Will Attend The 2022 Grammys Now That They've Been Postponed

By Hedy Phillips
 2 days ago
On Jan. 5, the Recording Academy announced the Grammys have been postponed indefinitely because of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the U.S. Now, the question is back up in the air of whether or not BTS will attend and perform live. The band is currently on a hiatus, but...

kisswtlz.com

The Grammy Awards Could Be Postponed… Again

The Recording Academy is likely to postpone the 64th Grammy Awards, set for January 31st, due to the omicron variant. A source with direct knowledge says it’s “looking likely.” This would be the second year in a row that the Grammys have been postponed due to COVID-19.
Spin

Recording Academy Postpones the Grammys Indefinitely

As the Omicron variant of COVID has wreaked havoc on society, the Recording Academy has announced that it is pushing this year‘s Grammy Awards. This is the second year in a row that the ceremony has been pushed back on account of COVID. In a statement sent out on...
Jungkook
extratv

Grammys Will Likely Be Postponed: Report

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards could be pushed to a later date, Billboard reports. The ceremony is currently set for January 31 at Crypto.com Arena in L.A., but multiple sources tell the magazine that the award show will probably be rescheduled due to surging COVID-19 cases brought on by the Omicron variant.
The Independent

Grammys 2022: Organisers postpone ceremony over Omicron variant risks

The 2022 Grammy Awards have been postponed due to what organisers called “too many risks” due to the Omicron variant. No new date has been announced.The ceremony had been scheduled for 31 January in Los Angeles with a live audience and performances. The Recording Academy said it made the decision to postpone the ceremony “after careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners”.“Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks,” the Recording Academy said in a statement.The...
TVLine

TVLine Items: Grammys Postponed, Howie Mandel's Netflix Gig and More

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards have been postponed indefinitely amid coronavirus-related concerns and the current surge caused by the Omicron variant, our sister site Variety reports. The ceremony, once again hosted by The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah, was scheduled to air live Monday, Jan. 31 on CBS from the Crypto.com Arena (formerly known as the Staples Center) in Los Angeles. A new date has not been announced yet. Similarly, last year’s telecast was pushed from Jan. 31 to March 14 and was scaled down in terms of presentation and number of attendees. “After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health...
E! News

2022 Grammys Officially Postponed Due to Coronavirus Concerns Amid Surge

It's a no-go for the 2022 Grammys, for now. The annual ceremony, honoring the best in music, will not take place on its previously scheduled date on Jan. 31 and has been postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19 concerns, the Recording Academy announced in a press release on Wednesday, Jan. 5. The move comes amid a global surge fueled by the emergence of the more infectious Omicron variant of the virus.
energy941.com

BTS Cancel Plans To Return To Us After Grammys Awards 2022 Postponed

Now that the Grammys have been postponed, BTS has decided not to return to the United States for now. BTS’ label, Big Hit Music, gave a statement saying the boy band was preparing for the trip until the Recording Academy made the announcement that the ceremony would be postponed.
Deseret News

Grammys postponed for second year in a row

The 2022 Grammys were supposed to be held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Jan. 31, but the omicron variant surge has changed those plans. In a statement, the Recording Academy and CBS, which airs the Grammys, said, “The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority. Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks.” The spokesperson added that a future date will be announced soon.
wwnytv.com

Grammys Postponed Because of Covid Surge

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) The Hollywood Reporter just dropped the story, that the Music Academy and CBS have decided to postpone the awards, however they haven’t announced a new date yet. We will inform you when a new date has been set, and will air the ceremony right here...
