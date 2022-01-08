Osaka withdraws from Melbourne tournament due to abdominal injury

Tennis star Naomi Osaka withdrew from a Melbourne tournament's semifinal due to an abdominal injury, over a week before the Australian Open is poised to start.

“Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from Melbourne Summer Set with an abdominal injury,” the Australian Open tweeted.

In a follow-up tweet, the tennis star said that the decision to withdraw came after she played several grueling matches.

“Sad to withdraw due to injury from my match today, my body got a shock from playing back to back intense matches after the break I took. Thank you for all the love this past week,” Osaka tweeted. “I’ll try to rest up and I’ll see you soon!”

The Australian Open is set to begin on Jan. 17. The tournament has already started to make news as Novak Djokovic remains embroiled in a dispute over whether he should be allowed to play after he was denied entry to the country over a visa and vaccination issue.

The Grand Slam tournament requires all athletes, officials and fans to be vaccinated, or else receive a medical exemption, to be allowed in.

Earlier this week, Australian officials said that the top-ranked men’s player’s visa had been canceled.

“Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders. No one is above these rules. Our strong border policies have been critical to Australia having one of the lowest death rates in the world from COVID, we are continuing to be vigilant,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison tweeted.

Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt confirmed that sufficient evidence to meet the entry criteria had not been met by Djokovic.