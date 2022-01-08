High Surf Warning issued for Maui Windward West, Molokai North, Molokai West by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 03:35:00 HAST Expires: 2022-01-11 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous currents make entering the water very hazardous. Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death. Target Area: Kauai North; Kauai Southwest; Maui Windward West; Molokai North; Molokai West; Molokai Windward; Niihau; Oahu North Shore; Waianae Coast; Windward Haleakala HIGH SURF WARNING UNTIL TUESDAY NIGHT FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU, KAUAI, OAHU, MOLOKAI, AND FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI HIGH SURF ADVISORY UNTIL TUESDAY NIGHT FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND .A large northwest swell has peaked and will briefly drop below warning levels today. However, a new larger swell will arrive by tonight and quickly push surf heights above the warning level yet again for the north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai and Oahu; and the north facing shores of Maui. Surf for the west facing shores of the Big Island will remain at advisory levels. HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY * WHAT...Surf heights along north facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and Maui will range from 20 to 25 feet today. Surf along north facing shores will rise again from tonight through Tuesday peaking in the 30 to 40 foot range. Surf heights along west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai will range from 15 to 20 feet today then increasing from tonight through Tuesday peaking in the 20 to 30 foot range. * WHERE...North and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai, and north facing shores of Maui. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...High. Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and strong longshore and rip currents. Breaking waves may occasionally impact harbors making navigating the harbor channel dangerous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will briefly drop below warning levels today, but will quickly rise above warning levels later tonight.

