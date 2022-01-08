High Surf Advisory issued for Big Island South, Kohala, Kona by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 08:11:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 19:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Baldwin; Glascock; Hancock; Taliaferro; Warren; Washington; Wilkes Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Baldwin, Warren, Hancock, Glascock, Washington, Taliaferro and Wilkes Counties through 715 PM EST At 640 PM EST, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from near Tignall to Underwood, and moving east at 75 mph. HAZARD...40 mph wind and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Milledgeville, Sandersville, Washington, Warrenton, Sparta, Gibson, Crawfordville, Davisboro, Tennille, Tignall, Harrison, Oconee, Norwood, Mitchell, Sharon, Camak, Deepstep, Riddleville, Edge Hill and Edgehill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
