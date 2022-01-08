High Surf Warning issued for Kauai North, Kauai Southwest, Niihau, Oahu North Shore by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 15:52:00 HAST Expires: 2022-01-11 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous currents make entering the water very hazardous. Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death. Target Area: Kauai North; Kauai Southwest; Maui Windward West; Molokai North; Molokai West; Molokai Windward; Niihau; Oahu North Shore; Waianae Coast; Windward Haleakala HIGH SURF WARNING UNTIL TUESDAY NIGHT FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU, KAUAI, OAHU, MOLOKAI, AND FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI HIGH SURF ADVISORY UNTIL TUESDAY NIGHT FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND .A large northwest swell has peaked and will drop below warning level by Monday morning. A new, larger swell will arrive Monday night and push surf above the warning level again for the north and west facing shores of Kauai to Maui. Surf for the west facing shores of the Big Island should remain at advisory levels. HIGH SURF WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY * WHAT...Surf heights along north facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and Maui will range from 20 to 25 feet early tonight, lowering into the 15 to 20 feet range by Monday morning. Surf along north facing shores will rise again Monday night to 20 to 30 feet. Surf heights along west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai will range from 15 to 20 feet early tonight, lowering to 10 to 14 feet by Monday morning. Surf along west facing shores will rise again Monday night to 16 to 22 feet. * WHERE...North and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai, and north facing shores of Maui. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...High. Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and strong longshore and rip currents. Breaking waves may occasionally impact harbors making navigating the harbor channel dangerous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will briefly drop below warning levels on Monday, but will rise above warning levels Monday night.

