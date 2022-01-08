ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

High Surf Warning issued for Kauai North, Kauai Southwest, Niihau, Oahu North Shore by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-08 06:00:00 HAST Expires: 2022-01-09 06:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous currents make entering the water very hazardous. Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death. Target Area: Kauai North; Kauai Southwest; Niihau; Oahu North Shore; Waianae...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Berkeley, Eastern Mineral, Hampshire, Jefferson, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 12:13:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Berkeley; Eastern Mineral; Hampshire; Jefferson; Morgan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Freezing rain. Total ice accumulations of one to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of north central and western Maryland, northwest Virginia and eastern and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ben Hill, Irwin, Tift, Turner, Worth by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 20:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Ben Hill; Irwin; Tift; Turner; Worth Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Irwin, Turner, northern Tift, Ben Hill and northern Worth Counties through 1000 PM EST At 853 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Rochelle to 9 miles northwest of Sylvester. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fitzgerald, Ashburn, Ocilla, Mystic, Worth, Terrell, Sycamore, Rebecca, Amboy, Osierfield, Harding, Waterloo, Pinetta, Inaha, Ashton, Irwinville, Hobby, Turner Co Airport, Irwinville Airport and Shingler. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BEN HILL COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Berkshire, Southern Berkshire by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 10:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Berkshire; Southern Berkshire A band of snow will continue to affect portions of the Mohawk Valley into the Berkshires through 10 AM At 8 AM radar showed a band of lake effect snow extending from central Herkimer county southest across southern Saratoga county and central Rensalear county into the Berkshires. Snowfall rates of up to an inch an hour can occur with this band. Motorists should be prepared for rapidly changing conditions. For example communters traveling south along the Northway in Saratoga county will go from dry conditions to snow with poor visibility in the Clifton park area. The band will remain north of Albany through this morning.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grays Harbor by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 19:42:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-11 09:11:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by late tonight at 400 AM PST. Target Area: Grays Harbor The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Chehalis River At Porter affecting Grays Harbor County. Chehalis River Above Grand Mound affecting Grays Harbor and Thurston Counties. .The rivers have crested. Dry weather tonight will allow for rivers to continue to recede overnight and into Monday. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chehalis River At Porter. * WHEN...Until late Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 50.0 feet, feet...the Chehalis River in Grays Harbor will flood numerous farms and roads including SR 12. High tidal levels at Aberdeen will worsen flooding along the lower reaches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 PM PST Sunday the stage was 50.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:45 PM PST Sunday was 51.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning and continue falling to 45.6 feet Thursday afternoon. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. - Flood History...No available flood history. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Okaloosa Coastal, Okaloosa Inland, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 20:06:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 21:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CST for south central Alabama. Target Area: Okaloosa Coastal; Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Inland Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Escambia, Okaloosa and Santa Rosa Counties through 845 PM CST At 757 PM CST, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 5 miles south of Riverview to 5 miles north of Roeville to Floridatown. Movement was east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Wright, Crestview, Niceville, Eglin AFB, Pace, Milton, Valparaiso, Bagdad, Ocean City, Lake Lorraine, Baker, Shalimar, Jay, Laurel Hill, Cinco Bayou, Pollard, Point Baker, Pea Ridge, Roeville and Floridatown. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crisp, Dooly, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 20:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 20:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Crisp; Dooly; Sumter A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Dooly, southeastern Sumter and Crisp Counties through 845 PM EST At 817 PM EST, a strong thunderstorm was over Desoto, or 13 miles southeast of Americus, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...40 mph wind and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Cordele, Vienna, Arabi, Leslie, De Soto, Desoto, Cobb, Lamar, East Crisp, Fort Early, Georgia Veterans Memorial St Pk, Richwood, Huntington, Hatley, Drayton, Methvins, Tippettville, Raines, Tremont and Wenona. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CRISP COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allendale by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 09:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 20:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. You can also email your report to nws.charlestonsc@noaa.gov. Target Area: Allendale STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SCREVEN, BULLOCH, JENKINS AND ALLENDALE COUNTIES At 807 PM EST, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Waynesboro to 6 miles north of Midville to 8 miles south of Wadley, and moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...strong winds 45 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of these storms include Millen, Butts, Portal, Hiltonia, Rocky Ford, Perkins, Emmalane and Martin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buchanan, Dickenson by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 21:17:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buchanan; Dickenson Very Cold Temperatures Could Lead to Icy Spots Tonight Cold air moving into the area will lower temperatures below freezing tonight, and into the teens by Monday morning. As a result, wet spots and puddles on roads will likely freeze creating icy patches. Be prepared for potential hazardous driving conditions overnight through the Monday morning commute. Be especially cautious when driving over bridges and overpasses.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 08:58:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-09 19:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Northern Hidalgo A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Hidalgo County through 730 PM CST At 625 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles southeast of El Coyote Ranch Airport, or 10 miles south of Rachal, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Hidalgo County. This includes US Highway 281 between mile markers 744 and 754. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Edgefield, McCormick by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 09:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 19:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Edgefield; McCormick Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of McDuffie, Columbia, Lincoln, northwestern Richmond, western Edgefield and southeastern McCormick Counties through 715 PM EST At 650 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles west of Lincolnton to 6 miles southwest of Norwood. Movement was east at 50 mph. Boaters on Lake Strom Thurmond Should Seek Safe Harbor HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Grovetown, Evans, Thomson, Martinez, Fort Gordon, McCormick, Harlem, Lincolnton, Appling, Clarks Hill Recreation Area, Elijah Clark State Park, Riverwood, Mistletoe State Park, Wrightsboro, Hamilton Branch State Park, J. Strom Thurmond Dam, Thomson-McDuffie County Airport, Village Plaza Shopping Center, Dearing and Parksville. This includes Interstate 20 in Georgia between mile markers 166 and 196. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Broome, Chenango, Delaware, Otsego, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broome; Chenango; Delaware; Otsego; Sullivan Icy Patches and Patchy Freezing Drizzle Lingering in a Few Spots Patchy freezing drizzle will affect parts of east central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania early this evening, particularly in the Poconos and Catskills. Even where temperatures have increased above freezing, ground temperatures may still be below freezing, allowing for icy spots to persist.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crisp, Dodge, Telfair, Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 20:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 21:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Crisp; Dodge; Telfair; Wilcox A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Dodge, Telfair, Wilcox and east central Crisp Counties through 930 PM EST At 842 PM EST, a strong thunderstorm was over Pitts, or 13 miles east of Cordele, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...40 mph wind and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include McRae, Abbeville, Helena, Lumber City, Rochelle, Milan, Pineview, Rhine, Scotland, Chauncey, Pitts, Jacksonville, Union, Towns, Horse Creek Wma, Seville, China Hill, Pleasant View, Double Run and Cedar Creek. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CRISP COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

High Surf Warning issued for Kauai North, Kauai Southwest, Maui Windward West by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 15:52:00 HAST Expires: 2022-01-11 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous currents make entering the water very hazardous. Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death. Target Area: Kauai North; Kauai Southwest; Maui Windward West; Molokai North; Molokai West; Molokai Windward; Niihau; Oahu North Shore; Waianae Coast; Windward Haleakala HIGH SURF WARNING UNTIL TUESDAY NIGHT FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU, KAUAI, OAHU, MOLOKAI, AND FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI HIGH SURF ADVISORY UNTIL TUESDAY NIGHT FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND .A large northwest swell has peaked and will drop below warning level by Monday morning. A new, larger swell will arrive Monday night and push surf above the warning level again for the north and west facing shores of Kauai to Maui. Surf for the west facing shores of the Big Island should remain at advisory levels. HIGH SURF WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY * WHAT...Surf heights along north facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and Maui will range from 20 to 25 feet early tonight, lowering into the 15 to 20 feet range by Monday morning. Surf along north facing shores will rise again Monday night to 20 to 30 feet. Surf heights along west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai will range from 15 to 20 feet early tonight, lowering to 10 to 14 feet by Monday morning. Surf along west facing shores will rise again Monday night to 16 to 22 feet. * WHERE...North and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai, and north facing shores of Maui. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...High. Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and strong longshore and rip currents. Breaking waves may occasionally impact harbors making navigating the harbor channel dangerous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will briefly drop below warning levels on Monday, but will rise above warning levels Monday night.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brooks, Inland Kenedy, Northern Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 08:58:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-09 19:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Brooks; Inland Kenedy; Northern Hidalgo A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Kenedy, northeastern Hidalgo and southeastern Brooks Counties through 715 PM CST At 610 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southeast of El Coyote Ranch Airport, or 9 miles south of Rachal, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Kenedy, northeastern Hidalgo and southeastern Brooks Counties. This includes US Highway 281 between mile markers 738 and 756. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BROOKS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 14:30:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-09 15:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CST for south central Alabama. Target Area: Wilcox A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Wilcox County through 330 PM CST At 251 PM CST, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 5 miles southwest of Yellow Bluff, or 11 miles east of Thomasville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Camden and Yellow Bluff. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
WILCOX COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lee, Turner, Worth by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 20:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 20:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lee; Turner; Worth Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Turner, Lee and northwestern Worth Counties through 845 PM EST At 820 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles southwest of Cordele to 6 miles northeast of Leesburg to 8 miles east of Dawson. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Leesburg, Ashburn, Worth, Sycamore, Warwick, Rebecca, Chokee, Amboy, Sibley, Jordan Place, Starksville, Scrutchins, Coverdale, Hobby, Turner Co Airport, Neyami, Philema, Dakota, Doles and Mossy Dell. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
LEE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces, Kleberg Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 08:58:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-09 15:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Nueces and northeastern Kleberg Counties through 330 PM CST At 249 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Waldron Field, or 10 miles southeast of Corpus Christi, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Corpus Christi, Flour Bluff, Packery Channel, Kings Crossing Subdivision, Padre Balli Park, Waldron Field, Malaquite Beach, South Texas Botanical Gardens, Chapman Ranch and Corpus Christi Naval Air Station. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
KLEBERG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 03:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. This is a potentially dangerous situation to be outdoors. If you must be outside, be sure to cover all exposed skin. Frostbite can occur in 30 minutes or less with apparent temperatures of 15 below zero or colder. Target Area: Oswego LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST TUESDAY WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Lake Effect Snow Warning, heavy lake effect snow. Snow accumulations around two feet in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Oswego county. * WHEN...For the Lake Effect Snow Warning, until 1 AM EST Tuesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 1 AM to 1 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Experimental content below...do not use operationally To view the experimental polygons please see: http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon COORD...4342 7586 4345 7594 4350 7641 4345 7663 4334 7662 4324 7648 4322 7626 4328 7620 4320 7608 4316 7588 TIME Y22M01D10T0200Z-Y22M01D10T1200Z COORD...4360 7513 4367 7512 4370 7623 4357 7625 4354 7645 4345 7659 4345 7615 4341 7583 4348 7581 4342 7550 TIME Y22M01D10T1200Z-Y22M01D11T0000Z COORD...4346 7588 4354 7644 4349 7656 4330 7659 4324 7648 4322 7626 4328 7620 4320 7608 4316 7588 4329 7584 TIME Y22M01D11T0000Z-Y22M01D11T0600Z
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coffee, Dale, Henry by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 17:51:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-09 19:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coffee; Dale; Henry A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Dale, Henry and northeastern Coffee Counties through 745 PM CST At 656 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Ariton, or 9 miles south of Brundidge, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Abbeville, Headland, Fort Rucker, Ozark, Newton, Ariton, Newville, Haleburg, Shorterville, Mixons Crossroads, Hunt Field, Hooper Stage Field, Hayes, Scottsboro Crossroads, Ewell, Roeton, Dale County Lake, Camp Alaflo Bsa, Thomas Mill Creek and Phillips Crossroads. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Somerset, Northern Franklin, Northern Oxford by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Somerset; Northern Franklin; Northern Oxford SNOW SQUALLS POSSIBLE THROUGH THIS EVENING Snow squalls are possible across the far north especially near the Canadian border late this evening as a cold front is expected to move across the region. Rapidly changing conditions are possible with the snow squalls. Snow accumulations up to a quick inch are possible. Be prepared for areas of blowing and drifting snow. This could lead to temporary whiteout conditions and the potential for dangerous driving conditions.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ME

