Anthony Joshua has vowed to redeem himself and says he “belongs as a champion” ahead of his rematch against Oleksandr Usyk.The Ukrainian stripped Joshua of his heavyweight titles in September after a clinical performance. It wasn’t the British fighter’s first loss, with that coming against Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019, but the defeat to Usyk “hurt” Joshua, he admitted.He says it was the first time he had been beaten by the better fighter on the night.“I belong on the big stage. I belong as a champion, I belong among the names of this current generation. You will see why,”...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO