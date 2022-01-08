ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Billy Grant named 2021 ‘Paso Robles Wine Industry Person of the Year’

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iropO_0dgIzmAX00
Billy Grant, business development head and partner at McPrice Myers Wines, will receive the 2021 Paso Robles Wine Industry Person of the Year award as voted on by his peers.

2022 Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance Board of Directors installed

– Every year the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance (PRWCA) membership recognizes one of their own who has exemplified the spirit of Paso Robles Wine Country with outstanding leadership and vision in promoting the region. Billy Grant, business development head & partner at McPrice Myers Wines, will receive the 2021 Paso Robles Wine Industry Person of the Year award as voted on by his peers. A special Where Wine Takes You podcast will feature Grant where his history and current endeavors will be discussed in making him the 2021 Paso Robles Wine Country Industry Person of the Year.

William R. Grant, better known as Billy, has been involved in the Paso Robles Wine Industry since 2002. In the past 20 years, Grant has served as partner, investor, consultant, and resource to wineries, vineyards, and affiliated businesses in the Paso Robles area. Affectionately known as the loudest guy in the room, Grant has been earnest in promoting the Paso Robles Wine Region by increasing market reach for brands with creative and unconventional approaches.

“I’m a serial entrepreneur and seeing other entrepreneurs and businesses thrive is what I love the most about getting involved. I’m a true believer in the saying: a rising tide lifts all boats,” says Grant. “My passion for Paso is rooted in the sense of community and true nature of what we do here.”

Grant saw early success in the banking industry as the founder of an electronic payment systems company in the Bay Area. He caught the wine bug in Napa while entertaining bankers and clients. In 2002, he invested in making a little Naked Chardonnay with his childhood friend Christian Teitje and partner Susan Mahler (Sam) of Four Vines Winery – and the rest is history. Grant’s high-energy sales approach and business acumen helped build Four Vines from 8,000 cases to 120,000 cases in six years with a successful exit for the brand and its partners. One morning in 2008, he met Janell Dusi while she was driving her tractor and picking grapes. Together 14 years now, Grant works with her on growing and developing J Dusi Winery. Many a Saturday you will find him holding court on her winery’s patio.

In 2017, Grant joined McPrice Myers as a consultant and is now “all in” as a partner and heading up business development.

“Working shoulder to shoulder with Mac at McPrice Myers has been a highlight of my work in Paso. Mac embodies the authenticity and renegade nature of Paso Robles winemaking. I couldn’t be more excited about selling Paso Robles coast to coast once again,” says Grant.

“The state of Paso Robles Wine is strong, and getting stronger by the day,” says Grant. “When I first began, people would ask, ‘So what part of Napa is Paso Robles?’ I would joke: the very very southern part. It’s finally getting harder to find people who have not experienced Paso Robles wines, thanks in large part to the Lohrs, Hopes, and now the Daous. A big difference from 2004!”

Additionally, over the years Grant has consulted and served on a number of boards and committees that bring opportunity to those in need within the agricultural community.

Episode 41 of Where Wine Takes You (WWTY) podcast will feature Billy Grant along with McPrice “Mac” Myers and is sure to get into more depth on Grant’s history, what brought him to Paso Robles, and all his endeavors leading up to his partnership with the McPrice Myers brand. The WWTY podcast is a long form experience that features an intimate journey with owners, winemakers, growers, and personalities as they discuss the places and wines that have shaped the Paso Robles Wine Region.

The Paso Robles Wine Industry Person of the Year is typically bestowed at an annual winter gathering of the PRWCA membership. In 2022, a celebration will happen when outdoor events can coincide with warmer temperatures. Grant was nominated and named the 2021 Paso Robles Wine Industry Person by the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance membership which represents 400+ companies including wineries, vineyards, and associated businesses.

Also announced is the installation of the 2022 Board of Directors for the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance.

The incoming Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance Board of Directors and Executive Team are as follows:

• Molly Scott – chairperson, Justin Vineyards & Winery*

• Cris Cherry – vice chairperson, Maha Estate | Villa Creek Cellars

• Austin Hope – secretary, Hope Family Wines

• Randy Heinzen – treasurer, Coakley Vineyard / Vineyard Professional Services

• Chloé Asseo – director, L’Aventure Winery

• Josh Beckett – director, Peachy Canyon Winery*

• Carole MacDonal – director, Il Cortile / La Cosecha**

• Noreen Martin – director, Martin Resorts

• Jeff Strekas – director, ONX Wines**

* Re-elected

** Newly elected

For more information about the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance, visit pasowine.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Winter is monarch butterfly season on the Central Coast

New ‘Western Monarch Trail’ follows the migration route of the western monarch butterfly. – November officially marked the beginning of monarch season where the beautiful western monarch butterflies arrive in local overwintering sites. The Pismo State Beach Monarch Butterfly Grove received some early visitors this year; large amounts of monarchs showed up mid-October, with numbers 3,500-percent percent higher than the same time last year. This is great news for the species, which is believed to be on the brink of extinction.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Adoptable pet of the week: Tiger

– The adoptable pet of the week this week is Tiger, from Woods Humane Society San Luis Obispo. Tiger is one big boy looking for his forever home today where he can have room to lounge, run around, and hang out with you. He’s a large cat so if you’ve always wanted that big ol’ cat to have, he’s the guy for you. He’s a pretty laid-back guy that enjoys taking it easy and checking out everything that goes by. He loves peering out the window and I also love basking in the sunshine.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Dec. 24- Jan. 1

Harry Thornton, age 94, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on Dec. 31. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Sean Loppnow, age 37, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Dec. 24. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Saundra Grossbard, age 82, a resident...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Looking Back to 1950: Vine Street to get improvements, first baby born in new hospital

Excerpts from Thursday, January 5, 1950, The Paso Robles Journal:. Improvement of six city blocks goes to Valley Paving Company for $16,996.73 bid — work to begin in March. A resolution accepting the Valley Paving Company, Inc. of Pismo Beach, as the successful bidder for the improvement of Vine street between 4th and 10th streets was adopted Tuesday night by the City Council. The company’s bid, for the construction of sidewalks, curbs and gutters, was $16,996.73.
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
Local
California Business
City
Napa, CA
Paso Robles, CA
Business
Paso Robles Daily News

Bob Jones Trail to temporarily close for safety improvements

– The Bob Jones Bike Trail will be closed for about eight weeks starting Monday, Jan. 10 as the City of San Luis Obispo makes needed safety improvements. A significant portion of the trail, from the Prado Road intersection to the Los Osos Valley Road corridor, will be an active construction site and will be closed off to the public. This closure will allow the city to reduce fire hazards and replace fencing near steep drop-offs along the trail.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

New Girl Scout cookie making its debut on the Central Coast

Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast will offer a new brownie-inspired ‘Adventurefuls’ cookie. – Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast and Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) have announced that the new Adventurefuls cookie will join the nationwide lineup for the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie season. A brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt, Adventurefuls take cookie lovers on a “delicious taste adventure” just like Girl Scouts go on their own amazing adventures through the program. Girl Scouts in the California Central Coast area and across the United States will offer the Adventurefuls cookie next season alongside favorites like Thin Mints and Caramel deLites.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles High School Athlete of the Week

Coach’s comment: Neveah was asked this week to move to the guard position from her usual forward position and delivered two great offensive performances with 12 points in Tuesdays win against Arroyo Grande High School 41-16 and on Thursday against Monterey High School she scored 15 points to help the bearcats get the win. The final score was 60-31. – Coach Martinez.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Riboli Family Wines now offering non-alcoholic line of wines

– Stella Rosa, an award-winning Italian wine brand imported by California-based Riboli Family Wines, now offers non-alcoholic options to consumers. Just in time for those looking to imbibe less for “Dry January” or looking for an alternative to alcohol, Stella Rosa Non-Alcoholics offers a non-alcoholic wine substitute to “Stellabrate” year-round. The non-alcoholic line-up is consistent with the original in that they provide semi-sweet, semi-sparkling Italian wine, made with real fruit flavors and are naturally gluten-free, vegan, and low-calorie.
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Beckett
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Horse Park to host show jumping competition

Split Rock Jumping Tour announces move to Paso Robles for 2022 California stop. – The new year brings a variety of new additions to the Split Rock Jumping Tour (SRJT) schedule for 2022, including a move of its California stop to the state’s Central Coast. The boutique Split Rock show experience will highlight jumper competition of all levels with a CSI2 FEI rating (pending USEF approval) at the Paso Robles Horse Park from Sept. 7-11, taking over the dates of what was previously the Sonoma International. The week of the Split Rock Paso Robles CSI2 will feature a number of exciting show jumping classes, including the $100,000 Split Rock Grand Prix CSI2.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Hundreds turn out for annual ‘Running Chicken’ 5/10k

Annual event raises money for Run 4 Bitti and Bryn Foundation. – More than 300 people took part in the Running Chicken 5 and 10k Run/Walk Sunday at Santa Margarita Lake over the weekend. The annual event raises money for the Run 4 Bitti and Bryn Foundation, started by Paso Robles Community Development Director Warren Frace and his wife to raise money for scholarships for runners at Atascadero and Paso Robles High Schools.
PASO ROBLES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Cellars#History Of Wine#Mcprice Myers Wines
Paso Robles Daily News

Stewart Jenkins running for San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder

Stew Jenkins has lived, worked, and volunteered in San Luis Obispo County since 1961. – At 8:30 a.m. on Monday, election law lawyer Stew Jenkins walked the five blocks from his home-office to the San Luis Obispo County Government Center and took out petition papers to run for election to the Office of San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder. Jenkins’ knowledge of election law and his connection with the county’s people, history and our different geographic, political, social, and ethnic communities he hopes could restore universal confidence in our elections for every San Luis Obispo County voter. A new County Clerk-Recorder will be elected on June 7, 2022.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Backyard burn permits available for the season

To qualify for a permit you must occupy a single family or duplex residence outside of cities. – Due to recent rainfall and vegetation moisture levels, backyard burning permits will be authorized effective Jan. 3, 2022. The burn season, which typically runs through the end of April, affects the burning of residential yard trimmings in backyards and agricultural wastes. Open burn season will close when local fire agencies see an increasing risk of wildfires from drying brush and grass.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Aviation youth program scholarship deadline draws near

Scholarship awarded to one senior student from a central coast high school for aviation related education. – The Estrella Warbirds Museum wants to remind central coast high school seniors that the deadline for obtaining the application for the annual Aviation Youth Program Scholarship is fast approaching. The $1,200 scholarship is awarded to one senior student from a central coast high school for aviation related education such as private pilot flight instruction, aircraft and power plant maintenance, avionics installation and maintenance, aviation management, flight attendant training, or other aviation related programs. The application can be requested by emailing ewmyouthaviation@gmail.com or texting (510) 407-3727. The deadline for obtaining the application is Jan. 15, 2022, and the application must be submitted by Feb. 15, 2022.
PASO ROBLES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Paso Robles Daily News

Local startup gears up for expansion with launch of ‘Harvestly 2.0’

Harvestly.co ‘creating a new era for local’ with expansion. – Local San Luis Obispo startup Harvestly.co launched the second version of their online hyperlocal marketplace, ‘Harvestly 2.0’ this week. After being in business for just over a year, the local Cal Poly startup launched the second version of their website to enable expansion into new markets and create the ultimate platform for shopping local. This new platform will allow Harvestly to further its goal of making it convenient for customers to shop from their local vendors as well as giving vendors the resources to grow their businesses.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

COVID-19 cases surge as Omicron takes hold in SLO County

Health officials urge testing, extra caution ahead of holiday weekend. – More than 500 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in San Luis Obispo County in the past two days, including 17 new cases identified as the Omicron variant. This spike in cases mirrors state and national trends and is likely linked to both the highly-contagious Delta and Omicron variants spreading through holiday gatherings and travel.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy