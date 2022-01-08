ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19: When to quarantine or isolate? What’s the difference?

By Nexstar Media Wire, Caroline Bleakley
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZTAb4_0dgIzLX200

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently revised its guidelines on coronavirus, raising questions about who should quarantine or isolate and for how long.

Last week, the CDC shortened its COVID-19 isolation and quarantine recommendations and clarified that the guidance applies to kids as well as adults.

Isolation restrictions for asymptomatic Americans who catch the coronavirus were cut from 10 to five days and similarly shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine.

CDC recommends shorter COVID isolation, quarantine for all

There is a difference between quarantine and isolation. You should quarantine if you come into contact with someone who has coronavirus and you think you have it. You should isolate if you confirm you have coronavirus even if you don’t have symptoms.

WHO SHOULD QUARANTINE?

If you come into close contact with someone with COVID-19, you should quarantine if:

  • You are 18 and an older and completed the vaccines but have NOT received the booster shot.
  • You received the single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine more than two months ago and have not had a booster.
  • You have not completed the initial doses of the vaccine.
Schenectady County updates COVID isolation and quarantine guidance

WHO DOESN’T NEED TO QUARANTINE?

If you come into close contact with someone with COVID-19, you do not need to quarantine if:

  • You are 18 and older and have received all the vaccine doses, including the booster, and any additional shots for immunocompromised people.
  • You are 5-17 years old and have completed the COVID-19 vaccines.
  • You tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 90 days.

QUARANTINE GUIDELINES:

The CDC suggests a person quarantine for five days following their last contact with an infected person. Your day of exposure is day 0. Stay home and away from other people. If you are around people at home, wear a well-fitting mask. You should watch for a fever, shortness of breath, or other COVID-19 symptoms. If symptoms develop, get tested immediately and isolate until you receive the results.

44% of eligible New Yorkers have gotten COVID booster/additional dose

If you test positive, the CDC suggests you follow guidelines for isolation. If you do not develop symptoms after five days and you receive a negative test, you can leave your home, but you should continue to wear a mask until it has been 10 days since the exposure.

ISOLATION GUIDELINES:

People in isolation should stay home in a specified sick room to be separated from others and wear a well-fitting mask if they must be around others in the home. You should isolate a full five days. Day 0 is the first day of symptoms or the date of the positive test for a person with no symptoms. You can end isolation after a full five days if you are fever-free for 24 hours without the use of medication and other symptoms have improved. However, you should wear a mask for an additional five days while in public.

You can find more detailed information on the CDC website .

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

People who test positive for COVID-19 and isolate for 5 days should wear a 'high-quality mask' if they can't get a rapid test before 'going back into society,' top US doctor says

Top doctor Dr. Ashish Jha said people who test positive for COVID-19 and are asymptomatic should isolate for five days and then get a negative antigen test. If they are unable to find a test, they should wear a "high-quality mask," he said Sunday. "The first five days are critical....
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Quarantine#Klas#Americans#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WPRI 12 News

New COVID protocols for pre-K-12 RI students, staff begin Monday

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island students and staff who test positive for COVID-19 may not have to quarantine as long, according to new guidance from the R.I. Department of Health. In response to the surge in cases and updated guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Health Department […]
EDUCATION
The Independent

Call to end mass testing and vaccinations after booster campaign

Mass Covid testing and vaccination should be ended for all but the most vulnerable after the booster campaign has been completed, the former chairman of Britain’s vaccine taskforce has said.Dr Clive Dix has called for an overhaul of the current Government strategy in the coming months, claiming the impact of cellular immunity on fighting the virus may have been downplayed.Covid should instead be treated like flu or a heavy cold among younger people who have been fully jabbed, the former vaccines tsar said.Speaking to C4 News, Dr Dix claimed that mass vaccination has outlasted its main purpose, which he said...
WORLD
NBC New York

NY COVID Hospitalizations Dip for 1st Time in 3 Weeks

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state of New York dipped Sunday for the first time in three weeks, and while the number of people testing positive remains astronomical by historical standards, officials say a peak is on the horizon. Gov. Kathy Hochul's office reported a total of 11,747 people in hospital...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy