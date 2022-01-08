Woman indicted in fatal shooting of off-duty Cleveland cop
CLEVELAND (AP) — An 18-year-old woman faces aggravated murder and other charges in the fatal shooting of an off-duty Cleveland police officer during a carjacking.
A grand jury in Cleveland handed up an indictment Friday against Tamara McLoyd , of Garfield Heights.Youngstown man killed in Liberty crash
Officer Shane Bartek was shot in the back on Dec. 31 in the parking lot a Cleveland apartment building and died at a hospital. Authorities say McLoyd admitted to killing Bartek.
Court records don’t indicate whether McLoyd has an attorney yet to speak for her. Her arraignment is Thursday.
The 25-year-old Bartek became a Cleveland police officer in 2019. His funeral is scheduled for Tuesday in Middleburg Heights.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 12