Woman indicted in fatal shooting of off-duty Cleveland cop

CLEVELAND (AP) — An 18-year-old woman faces aggravated murder and other charges in the fatal shooting of an off-duty Cleveland police officer during a carjacking.

A grand jury in Cleveland handed up an indictment Friday against Tamara McLoyd , of Garfield Heights.

Officer Shane Bartek was shot in the back on Dec. 31 in the parking lot a Cleveland apartment building and died at a hospital. Authorities say McLoyd admitted to killing Bartek.

Court records don’t indicate whether McLoyd has an attorney yet to speak for her. Her arraignment is Thursday.

The 25-year-old Bartek became a Cleveland police officer in 2019. His funeral is scheduled for Tuesday in Middleburg Heights.

