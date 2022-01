Quick test with Use a mop to take a sample from the nose, It can not be detected reliably Omigron variant Within the first few days of infection, according to the U.S. Epidemiologist, manufacturers in the United States must obtain permission to allow users to safely collect a sample from the larynx. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has expressed concern about the safety of the larynx sample without the supervision of an expert. Carriers can transmit Omicron When the throat and saliva are affected, Dr. at a press conference that if the sample is taken from the nose while the virus is still in the nose, it will not detect the infection. Michael Mina is a former professor at the Harvard School of Public Health and is now a senior colleague at eMed.

SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO