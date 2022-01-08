Pa. seeks more hospital beds, staff in COVID surge

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania has begun working to boost the number of hospital beds and organize “strike teams” of extra workers for hospitals and nursing homes struggling with surging COVID-19-related caseloads and staffing shortages.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s office said Friday that the plans involve adding hospital beds within regions for 60 days to absorb patients. Medical support staff are to include physicians, respiratory therapists and registered nurses, while others will be sent directly to hospitals in need.

Certain nursing homes also will get additional beds, registered nurses and aides to allow area hospitals to more quickly discharge patients.

Wolf’s office gave no timelines as to when hospitals can expect the help.

