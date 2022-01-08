What the average citizen can do about the demise of US democracy

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had a singular message for Americans and the world on the eve of the anniversary of the horrific attack on the Capitol:“Democracy won.”In an interview with The Associated Press on Wednesday, steps from where a mob loyal to Donald Trump laid siege to the building, Pelosi said it’s time for the country to turn to its “better angels,” draw from history and ensure a day like Jan. 6 never happens again. "Make no mistake, our democracy was on the brink of catastrophe," Pelosi told the AP.“Democracy won that night," she said. "These people, because of...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO