Politics

What the average citizen can do about the demise of US democracy

By Zachary B. Wolf, Zachary B. B. Wolf
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After a week of urgent warnings about the state of American democracy, what's the average citizen supposed to do about it? Here's what a politician, an activist and a professor who studies democracy had to...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 17

AB28
1d ago

by not listening to shot communists sites like CNN and the communists and socialist terrorists in the democratic party who are destroying our country beyond repair

Reply(3)
11
Dennis McCall
1d ago

First, we need to get rid of the Communist News Network CNN!

Reply
6
Charlie North
1d ago

The media is pushing this 'death of democracy' thing pretty hard

Reply
5
